121 S Juanita Avenue

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated

Come see this spacious townhouse in South Redondo Beach. This home has been recently remodeled, and includes custom cabinetry, granite counter tops, fresh paint, and new floors throughout. The eat-in chef's kitchen comes equipped with a stainless steel stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave and a plethora of pantry space. An open concept great room and formal dining room are accented by a marble surround fireplace and open to a private patio. Upstairs you'll find an enclosed laundry area with modern washer and dryer plus dual master suites with cathedral ceilings. The attached 2 car garage has the extra storage space you need. Excellent location near Parras Middle School, Redondo Union HS, shopping destinations, and the Redondo Beach Pier. Available now.