Last updated September 30 2019 at 3:03 AM

121 S Juanita Avenue

121 South Juanita Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

121 South Juanita Avenue, Redondo Beach, CA 90277
South Redondo Beach

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Come see this spacious townhouse in South Redondo Beach. This home has been recently remodeled, and includes custom cabinetry, granite counter tops, fresh paint, and new floors throughout. The eat-in chef's kitchen comes equipped with a stainless steel stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave and a plethora of pantry space. An open concept great room and formal dining room are accented by a marble surround fireplace and open to a private patio. Upstairs you'll find an enclosed laundry area with modern washer and dryer plus dual master suites with cathedral ceilings. The attached 2 car garage has the extra storage space you need. Excellent location near Parras Middle School, Redondo Union HS, shopping destinations, and the Redondo Beach Pier. Available now.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 121 S Juanita Avenue have any available units?
121 S Juanita Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redondo Beach, CA.
What amenities does 121 S Juanita Avenue have?
Some of 121 S Juanita Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 121 S Juanita Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
121 S Juanita Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 121 S Juanita Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 121 S Juanita Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Redondo Beach.
Does 121 S Juanita Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 121 S Juanita Avenue offers parking.
Does 121 S Juanita Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 121 S Juanita Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 121 S Juanita Avenue have a pool?
No, 121 S Juanita Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 121 S Juanita Avenue have accessible units?
No, 121 S Juanita Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 121 S Juanita Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 121 S Juanita Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 121 S Juanita Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 121 S Juanita Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
