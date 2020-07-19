All apartments in Redondo Beach
Last updated August 19 2019 at 7:09 AM

119 S Lucia Avenue

119 South Lucia Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

119 South Lucia Avenue, Redondo Beach, CA 90277
South Redondo Beach

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Wow! So. Redondo's sweetest rental. Your own classy,"Hideaway" - 2 Bedroom, 1.5 Bath Townhome Style Apartment with total interior renovations just completed. West Facing End unit - Just one common wall. New Quartz countertops throughout, New windows, New interior doors, All new fixtures throughout. New decorator plank flooring and carpeting. All brand new stainless appliances including refrigerator, microwave, dishwasher & stove/oven. Private outside entrance. New window coverings - new, new, new - it doesn't get any better than this in a great W. of Prospect location walking distance to South Redondo's Award Winning Schools, restaurants, shopping, beach, harbor. Accessible to freeways, LAX & more. Two-car enclosed garage & easy street parking. Exterior of this quiet 4 - unit building has been upgraded and re-landscaped. Convenient laundry room for the building. Exceptional storage in this unit - 2 walk in closets plus an added built-in storage cabinet recently added. 2-car garage, also, provides for storage.
Run - don't walk to this Charming, Decorator Perfect unit in the heart of South Redondo. SORRY, BUT NO PETS!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 119 S Lucia Avenue have any available units?
119 S Lucia Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redondo Beach, CA.
What amenities does 119 S Lucia Avenue have?
Some of 119 S Lucia Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 119 S Lucia Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
119 S Lucia Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 119 S Lucia Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 119 S Lucia Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Redondo Beach.
Does 119 S Lucia Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 119 S Lucia Avenue offers parking.
Does 119 S Lucia Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 119 S Lucia Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 119 S Lucia Avenue have a pool?
No, 119 S Lucia Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 119 S Lucia Avenue have accessible units?
No, 119 S Lucia Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 119 S Lucia Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 119 S Lucia Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 119 S Lucia Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 119 S Lucia Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
