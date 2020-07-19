119 S Lucia Avenue

Amenities

on-site laundry dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Wow! So. Redondo's sweetest rental. Your own classy,"Hideaway" - 2 Bedroom, 1.5 Bath Townhome Style Apartment with total interior renovations just completed. West Facing End unit - Just one common wall. New Quartz countertops throughout, New windows, New interior doors, All new fixtures throughout. New decorator plank flooring and carpeting. All brand new stainless appliances including refrigerator, microwave, dishwasher & stove/oven. Private outside entrance. New window coverings - new, new, new - it doesn't get any better than this in a great W. of Prospect location walking distance to South Redondo's Award Winning Schools, restaurants, shopping, beach, harbor. Accessible to freeways, LAX & more. Two-car enclosed garage & easy street parking. Exterior of this quiet 4 - unit building has been upgraded and re-landscaped. Convenient laundry room for the building. Exceptional storage in this unit - 2 walk in closets plus an added built-in storage cabinet recently added. 2-car garage, also, provides for storage.

Run - don't walk to this Charming, Decorator Perfect unit in the heart of South Redondo. SORRY, BUT NO PETS!