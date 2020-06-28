114 S Guadalupe

Amenities

Just blocks from the beach, this end-unit townhouse offers 1712 SQFT with 3 BD/4BA, separate den/office and a Bonus Rm, plus a peek-a-boo Ocean view! This home offers a reverse floor plan to allow for lots of natural light in the living/kit/dining areas. All bedrooms are on main level and bonus room with ½ bath and garage access are on the first level. The Master Suite has an upgraded bathroom with double sinks and dual shower heads along with a private patio. Recent upgrades include: 2 fully remodeled bathrooms, new carpet on stairs, refinished & grey stained hardwood throughout along with recessed LED lighting with dimmers, a Reclaimed Wood accent wall in Living Rm and Kitchen, front and back tiled balconies, new ‘wood’ tile flooring in Bonus Room with ½ bath, updated fixtures and Ceiling fans throughout along with a Natural Carbon Water Softener. The updated kitchen is home to a New, counter-depth Whirlpool refrigerator, Quartz counter tops and eat-in area and stylish subway tile backsplash. And around the corner, the living room features a wet bar and combo gas/wood-burning fireplace. The location is perfect and within walking distance to award-winning schools, restaurants, the Redondo Pier and The Beach! 2 car attached garage plus plenty of free street parking. Act NOW to move into this turn-key end unit.