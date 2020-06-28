All apartments in Redondo Beach
114 S Guadalupe
Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:08 AM

114 S Guadalupe

114 South Guadalupe Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

114 South Guadalupe Avenue, Redondo Beach, CA 90277
South Redondo Beach

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Just blocks from the beach, this end-unit townhouse offers 1712 SQFT with 3 BD/4BA, separate den/office and a Bonus Rm, plus a peek-a-boo Ocean view! This home offers a reverse floor plan to allow for lots of natural light in the living/kit/dining areas. All bedrooms are on main level and bonus room with ½ bath and garage access are on the first level. The Master Suite has an upgraded bathroom with double sinks and dual shower heads along with a private patio. Recent upgrades include: 2 fully remodeled bathrooms, new carpet on stairs, refinished & grey stained hardwood throughout along with recessed LED lighting with dimmers, a Reclaimed Wood accent wall in Living Rm and Kitchen, front and back tiled balconies, new ‘wood’ tile flooring in Bonus Room with ½ bath, updated fixtures and Ceiling fans throughout along with a Natural Carbon Water Softener. The updated kitchen is home to a New, counter-depth Whirlpool refrigerator, Quartz counter tops and eat-in area and stylish subway tile backsplash. And around the corner, the living room features a wet bar and combo gas/wood-burning fireplace. The location is perfect and within walking distance to award-winning schools, restaurants, the Redondo Pier and The Beach! 2 car attached garage plus plenty of free street parking. Act NOW to move into this turn-key end unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 114 S Guadalupe have any available units?
114 S Guadalupe doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redondo Beach, CA.
What amenities does 114 S Guadalupe have?
Some of 114 S Guadalupe's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 114 S Guadalupe currently offering any rent specials?
114 S Guadalupe is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 114 S Guadalupe pet-friendly?
No, 114 S Guadalupe is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Redondo Beach.
Does 114 S Guadalupe offer parking?
Yes, 114 S Guadalupe offers parking.
Does 114 S Guadalupe have units with washers and dryers?
No, 114 S Guadalupe does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 114 S Guadalupe have a pool?
Yes, 114 S Guadalupe has a pool.
Does 114 S Guadalupe have accessible units?
No, 114 S Guadalupe does not have accessible units.
Does 114 S Guadalupe have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 114 S Guadalupe has units with dishwashers.
Does 114 S Guadalupe have units with air conditioning?
No, 114 S Guadalupe does not have units with air conditioning.
