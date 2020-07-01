113 S Prospect Avenue

Amenities

Detached, free-standing townhome located in desirable South Redondo Beach. Proximity to A-rated schools (10 out of 10 per Greatschools[dot]com) Award-winning school district including ALTA VISTA, PARAS & REDONDO UNION HIGH. As you enter into the front entry you are greeted with warm, rich laminate hardwood flooring, dual pane windows, plush designer carpeting leading to the upstairs & 2 spacious bedrooms & full bath. The Upstairs offers all the living space and a master suite. The open flow from the living room, dining room, and kitchen make it the perfect home for entertaining & enjoying your summer barbecues on the walkout balcony. The large kitchen features granite counters, Travertine backsplash, breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances, exquisite lighting fixtures & hardware throughout. Private master suite wi/vaulted ceilings, cedar-lined walk-in closet & private west facing balcony to enjoy the sunsets while relaxing over a glass of wine. The ensuite bathroom including double vanity, walk-in shower & jacuzzi tub. This home includes a sunny laundry room and direct access to the two-car garage with tons of storage. Conveniently located near schools, parks, shops, restaurants & just minutes from the beach! Property is also listed for sale.