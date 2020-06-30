All apartments in Redondo Beach
Find more places like 1115 Stanford Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Redondo Beach, CA
/
1115 Stanford Avenue
Last updated June 5 2020 at 6:24 AM

1115 Stanford Avenue

1115 Stanford Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Redondo Beach
See all
North Redondo Beach
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1115 Stanford Avenue, Redondo Beach, CA 90278
North Redondo Beach

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
extra storage
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
extra storage
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Bright and spacious home in the Golden Hills. Three bedrooms and two and 1/2 baths. A large entry invites you to walk up the stairs to a living area bathed in natural light. You'll also find vaulted ceilings with exposed beams, a gas fireplace and a balcony with city views. The open concept kitchen and dining area overlook the living room. The kitchen offers a new refrigerator, stone counters, a five burner gas cook-top and double ovens. The master suite is also located on the 2nd level and includes vaulted ceilings, a large walk-in closet and a private entrance to the rear balcony. The en-suite master bath features a separate shower, large soaking tub and double sinks. Two large bedrooms downstairs have ample closet space and share a full bath. The interior and exterior of the home have been recently painted. There is a concrete patio in the back yard perfect for entertaining your family and friends. Attached two car garage also has room for additional storage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1115 Stanford Avenue have any available units?
1115 Stanford Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redondo Beach, CA.
What amenities does 1115 Stanford Avenue have?
Some of 1115 Stanford Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1115 Stanford Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1115 Stanford Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1115 Stanford Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1115 Stanford Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Redondo Beach.
Does 1115 Stanford Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1115 Stanford Avenue offers parking.
Does 1115 Stanford Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1115 Stanford Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1115 Stanford Avenue have a pool?
No, 1115 Stanford Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1115 Stanford Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1115 Stanford Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1115 Stanford Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1115 Stanford Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1115 Stanford Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1115 Stanford Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Elements 616 Coastal Apts
616 Esplanade
Redondo Beach, CA 90277
Riviera Vista Apartments
1000 S Catalina Ave
Redondo Beach, CA 90277
Rockefeller Lane
2003 Rockefeller Lane
Redondo Beach, CA 90278
Sea Air
2020 Artesia Boulevard
Redondo Beach, CA 90278
Ocean Club
300 The Village Dr
Redondo Beach, CA 90277

Similar Pages

Redondo Beach 1 BedroomsRedondo Beach 2 Bedrooms
Redondo Beach Apartments with Hardwood FloorsRedondo Beach Apartments with Parking
Redondo Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CA
Costa Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAPlacentia, CAFountain Valley, CAInglewood, CAGlendora, CAPico Rivera, CAHawthorne, CA
San Dimas, CACulver City, CACerritos, CACovina, CAMarina del Rey, CAEl Monte, CAArcadia, CACypress, CACarson, CAWestminster, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

South Redondo Beach
North Redondo Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles