1115 Stanford Avenue

Bright and spacious home in the Golden Hills. Three bedrooms and two and 1/2 baths. A large entry invites you to walk up the stairs to a living area bathed in natural light. You'll also find vaulted ceilings with exposed beams, a gas fireplace and a balcony with city views. The open concept kitchen and dining area overlook the living room. The kitchen offers a new refrigerator, stone counters, a five burner gas cook-top and double ovens. The master suite is also located on the 2nd level and includes vaulted ceilings, a large walk-in closet and a private entrance to the rear balcony. The en-suite master bath features a separate shower, large soaking tub and double sinks. Two large bedrooms downstairs have ample closet space and share a full bath. The interior and exterior of the home have been recently painted. There is a concrete patio in the back yard perfect for entertaining your family and friends. Attached two car garage also has room for additional storage.