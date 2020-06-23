1110 Esplanade

Amenities

Luxury, beachfront living at its finest. Steps from the beach. Light, bright and airy 2 bedrooms + loft (with foldout couch and full bath). Private elevator. Private, 2-car garage parking. Open the french doors off the living area and enjoy the blue water and magical sunsets with a glass of wine. Hear the ocean waves from the master bedroom. Master bath features towel warmer, soaking tub and freestanding shower.



Fully furnished with luxury bedding.



Rent includes all utilities, internet and cable television.



Available for 3 months or longer.



Features and Amenities

Beachfront

2 Bedroom + Livable Loft (with bath and closet)

3.5 Bath

Private elevator

Fully furnished

Covered Parking Garages

Private Entry

Wi-Fi

Coffee Maker

Disability Access

Fully Equipped Kitchen

High Speed Internet

2 patios and a balcony with magnificent views

Premium cable Channels

Utilities Paid

Washer Dryer In Unit



Furnishings

3 Flat Screen Televisions

Furnished Available

Housewares