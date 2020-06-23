All apartments in Redondo Beach
Location

1110 Esplanade, Redondo Beach, CA 90277
South Redondo Beach

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
elevator
some paid utils
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
accessible
elevator
parking
garage
internet access
Luxury, beachfront living at its finest. Steps from the beach. Light, bright and airy 2 bedrooms + loft (with foldout couch and full bath). Private elevator. Private, 2-car garage parking. Open the french doors off the living area and enjoy the blue water and magical sunsets with a glass of wine. Hear the ocean waves from the master bedroom. Master bath features towel warmer, soaking tub and freestanding shower.

Fully furnished with luxury bedding.

Rent includes all utilities, internet and cable television.

Available for 3 months or longer.

Features and Amenities
Beachfront
2 Bedroom + Livable Loft (with bath and closet)
3.5 Bath
Private elevator
Fully furnished
Covered Parking Garages
Private Entry
Wi-Fi
Coffee Maker
Disability Access
Fully Equipped Kitchen
High Speed Internet
2 patios and a balcony with magnificent views
Premium cable Channels
Utilities Paid
Washer Dryer In Unit

Furnishings
3 Flat Screen Televisions
Furnished Available
Housewares

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1110 Esplanade have any available units?
1110 Esplanade doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redondo Beach, CA.
What amenities does 1110 Esplanade have?
Some of 1110 Esplanade's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1110 Esplanade currently offering any rent specials?
1110 Esplanade is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1110 Esplanade pet-friendly?
No, 1110 Esplanade is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Redondo Beach.
Does 1110 Esplanade offer parking?
Yes, 1110 Esplanade offers parking.
Does 1110 Esplanade have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1110 Esplanade offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1110 Esplanade have a pool?
No, 1110 Esplanade does not have a pool.
Does 1110 Esplanade have accessible units?
Yes, 1110 Esplanade has accessible units.
Does 1110 Esplanade have units with dishwashers?
No, 1110 Esplanade does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1110 Esplanade have units with air conditioning?
No, 1110 Esplanade does not have units with air conditioning.
