108 S Helberta Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters garage fireplace range oven

Come home to this gorgeous, light-filled and airy townhouse that feels like a single family home, it boasts a stunning staircase that leads you upstairs to a high ceilings & open floor plan living space, the living room is adjacent to dinning & an open style chef's kitchen, it offers Viking cooktop, range and oven, large granite center island, pull up some stylish stools and it's perfect for breakfast or to gather around for wine & conversations, feel the ocean breeze through the French doors that open to a spacious & relaxing balcony, enjoy your meals there al fresco style, it is so roomy that you can use it like a patio or a deck, enjoy an evening in front of the living room fireplace, retired the night to an expansive master retreat with cathedral ceilings, boutique-like closet with custom built-in, sky lights in both the closet & master bath, double sink vanity, a separate shower from the Jacuzzi tub, and its own fire place, complete this luxurious suite. First level offers two cozy bedrooms, one full size bath & a laundry area, an over-sized, high ceiling two-car garage has plenty of space for SUVs, bicycles & more storage, minutes away from the ocean & numerous parks, award winning schools, this townhome offers everything a family needs and more.