105 N Juanita Avenue
Last updated April 16 2020 at 5:25 PM

105 N Juanita Avenue

105 North Juanita Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

105 North Juanita Avenue, Redondo Beach, CA 90277
South Redondo Beach

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
CLASSIC CRAFTSMAN HOME WHICH HAS BEEN RENOVATED WHILE RETAINING THE CHARACTER OF THIS UNIQUE ARCHITECTUAL STYLE. WITH HARDWOOD FLOORING THROUGHOUT MOST OF THE HOME THIS LIGHT AND BRIGHT HOUSE WELCOMES ANYONE WHO WANTS ALL THAT REDONDO BEACH OFFERS. COZY LIVING ROOM WITH FIREPLACE AND LARGE FRONT WINDOWS FOR ADDED LIGHT. DINING ROOM WITH A CLOSET WHICH MIGHT SERVE AS AN ADDITIONAL BEDROOM IF NEEDED. THERE IS ANOTHER BEDROOM ON THIS LEVEL ALONG WITH A LARGE FAMILY ROOM. THE KITCHEN HAS STAINLESS APPLIANCES AND SLATE FLOORS. THE FIRST FLOOR ALSO FEATURES A FULL BATHROOM AND A GUEST BATHROOM WITH LAUNDRY. UPSTAIRS IS THE MASTER SUITE WITH TWO OUTSIDE PATIOS FOR MORNING COFFEE OR EVENING RELAXATION. THERE ARE TWO WALK IN CLOSETS AND AN ADJACENT AREA WHICH COULD EASILY FUNCTION AS A NURSERY. THE MASTER BATH HAS EVERYTHING ONE WOULD WANT WITH A JETTED TUB AND DUAL SINKS.
THE BACK FAMILY ROOM HAS ACCESS TO AN INTIMATE AND PRIVATE SLATE OUTDOOR SPACE WITH ROOM TO BBQ AND DINE WITH FRIENDS. THERE IS A ONE CAR GARAGE WHICH CAN ALSO OPEN UP AND FUNCTION AS ENTERTAINING SPACE. THE YARD IS COMPLETELY AND BEAUTIFULLY FENCED WITH ADDITIONAL PARKING OR PLAY SPACE. WALK OR BIKE TO THE BEACH AND ENJOY THIS WONDERFUL RESIDENTIAL AREA CLOSE TO MANY LOCAL SCHOOLS. AVAILABLE TO START LEASE IN JUNE.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 5 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 105 N Juanita Avenue have any available units?
105 N Juanita Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redondo Beach, CA.
What amenities does 105 N Juanita Avenue have?
Some of 105 N Juanita Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 105 N Juanita Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
105 N Juanita Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 105 N Juanita Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 105 N Juanita Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Redondo Beach.
Does 105 N Juanita Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 105 N Juanita Avenue offers parking.
Does 105 N Juanita Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 105 N Juanita Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 105 N Juanita Avenue have a pool?
No, 105 N Juanita Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 105 N Juanita Avenue have accessible units?
No, 105 N Juanita Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 105 N Juanita Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 105 N Juanita Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 105 N Juanita Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 105 N Juanita Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
