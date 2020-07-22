105 N Juanita Avenue

105 North Juanita Avenue, Redondo Beach, CA 90277 South Redondo Beach
Amenities
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
CLASSIC CRAFTSMAN HOME WHICH HAS BEEN RENOVATED WHILE RETAINING THE CHARACTER OF THIS UNIQUE ARCHITECTUAL STYLE. WITH HARDWOOD FLOORING THROUGHOUT MOST OF THE HOME THIS LIGHT AND BRIGHT HOUSE WELCOMES ANYONE WHO WANTS ALL THAT REDONDO BEACH OFFERS. COZY LIVING ROOM WITH FIREPLACE AND LARGE FRONT WINDOWS FOR ADDED LIGHT. DINING ROOM WITH A CLOSET WHICH MIGHT SERVE AS AN ADDITIONAL BEDROOM IF NEEDED. THERE IS ANOTHER BEDROOM ON THIS LEVEL ALONG WITH A LARGE FAMILY ROOM. THE KITCHEN HAS STAINLESS APPLIANCES AND SLATE FLOORS. THE FIRST FLOOR ALSO FEATURES A FULL BATHROOM AND A GUEST BATHROOM WITH LAUNDRY. UPSTAIRS IS THE MASTER SUITE WITH TWO OUTSIDE PATIOS FOR MORNING COFFEE OR EVENING RELAXATION. THERE ARE TWO WALK IN CLOSETS AND AN ADJACENT AREA WHICH COULD EASILY FUNCTION AS A NURSERY. THE MASTER BATH HAS EVERYTHING ONE WOULD WANT WITH A JETTED TUB AND DUAL SINKS. THE BACK FAMILY ROOM HAS ACCESS TO AN INTIMATE AND PRIVATE SLATE OUTDOOR SPACE WITH ROOM TO BBQ AND DINE WITH FRIENDS. THERE IS A ONE CAR GARAGE WHICH CAN ALSO OPEN UP AND FUNCTION AS ENTERTAINING SPACE. THE YARD IS COMPLETELY AND BEAUTIFULLY FENCED WITH ADDITIONAL PARKING OR PLAY SPACE. WALK OR BIKE TO THE BEACH AND ENJOY THIS WONDERFUL RESIDENTIAL AREA CLOSE TO MANY LOCAL SCHOOLS. AVAILABLE TO START LEASE IN JUNE.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 5 spaces/unit.
