All apartments in Redondo Beach
Find more places like 105 N Helberta Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Redondo Beach, CA
/
105 N Helberta Avenue
Last updated February 24 2020 at 1:08 AM

105 N Helberta Avenue

105 North Helberta Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Redondo Beach
See all
South Redondo Beach
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

105 North Helberta Avenue, Redondo Beach, CA 90277
South Redondo Beach

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
HOME CANNOT BE SHOWN FROM TUESDAY 2/4/20 UNTIL AFTENOON OF THURSDAY 2/6/20 DUE TO TENTING.

This gorgeous front unit sits high above the street offering privacy and beautiful expansive treetop views The remodeled kitchen overlooks a beautiful great room which opens to an over sized balcony ideal for entertaining or enjoying an out door room.. This town home is fully upgraded with double pane windows, and window treatments. The Master Suite has a fireplace in the sitting area and a large walk-in shower with a seamless glass enclosure. Travertine counter tops and flooring further complement this Master Bath. Don't miss the separate laundry room and huge over sized garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 105 N Helberta Avenue have any available units?
105 N Helberta Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redondo Beach, CA.
What amenities does 105 N Helberta Avenue have?
Some of 105 N Helberta Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 105 N Helberta Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
105 N Helberta Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 105 N Helberta Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 105 N Helberta Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Redondo Beach.
Does 105 N Helberta Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 105 N Helberta Avenue offers parking.
Does 105 N Helberta Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 105 N Helberta Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 105 N Helberta Avenue have a pool?
No, 105 N Helberta Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 105 N Helberta Avenue have accessible units?
No, 105 N Helberta Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 105 N Helberta Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 105 N Helberta Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 105 N Helberta Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 105 N Helberta Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Elements 616 Coastal Apts
616 Esplanade
Redondo Beach, CA 90277
Rockefeller Lane
2003 Rockefeller Lane
Redondo Beach, CA 90278
Ocean Club
300 The Village Dr
Redondo Beach, CA 90277
Riviera Vista Apartments
1000 S Catalina Ave
Redondo Beach, CA 90277

Similar Pages

Redondo Beach 1 BedroomsRedondo Beach 2 Bedrooms
Redondo Beach Apartments with Hardwood FloorsRedondo Beach Apartments with Parking
Redondo Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CA
Costa Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAPlacentia, CAFountain Valley, CAInglewood, CAGlendora, CAPico Rivera, CAHawthorne, CA
San Dimas, CACulver City, CACerritos, CACovina, CAMarina del Rey, CAEl Monte, CAArcadia, CACypress, CACarson, CAWestminster, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

South Redondo Beach
North Redondo Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles