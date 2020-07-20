All apartments in Redondo Beach
105 N broadway

105 North Broadway · No Longer Available
Location

105 North Broadway, Redondo Beach, CA 90277
South Redondo Beach

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Location: just 2 blocks to the ocean, pier and marina areas, and walk to restaurants, harbor, pier, High School and churches. This well maintained town home has spacious kitchen with granite counters and stainless steel appliances. The dining room is spacious and adjacent to the kitchen with exterior balcony. The bonus room is located next to a large 2 car garage with ample room for storage.
The upstairs bedrooms are suites with vaulted ceilings, full baths and walk-in closets. The master suite has a South facing balcony. The living room is enhanced by a fireplace and open to enclosed private patio

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 105 N broadway have any available units?
105 N broadway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redondo Beach, CA.
What amenities does 105 N broadway have?
Some of 105 N broadway's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 105 N broadway currently offering any rent specials?
105 N broadway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 105 N broadway pet-friendly?
No, 105 N broadway is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Redondo Beach.
Does 105 N broadway offer parking?
Yes, 105 N broadway offers parking.
Does 105 N broadway have units with washers and dryers?
No, 105 N broadway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 105 N broadway have a pool?
No, 105 N broadway does not have a pool.
Does 105 N broadway have accessible units?
No, 105 N broadway does not have accessible units.
Does 105 N broadway have units with dishwashers?
No, 105 N broadway does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 105 N broadway have units with air conditioning?
No, 105 N broadway does not have units with air conditioning.
