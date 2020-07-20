105 N broadway

Amenities

Location: just 2 blocks to the ocean, pier and marina areas, and walk to restaurants, harbor, pier, High School and churches. This well maintained town home has spacious kitchen with granite counters and stainless steel appliances. The dining room is spacious and adjacent to the kitchen with exterior balcony. The bonus room is located next to a large 2 car garage with ample room for storage.

The upstairs bedrooms are suites with vaulted ceilings, full baths and walk-in closets. The master suite has a South facing balcony. The living room is enhanced by a fireplace and open to enclosed private patio