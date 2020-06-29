All apartments in Redondo Beach
1020 Palos Verdes Boulevard
1020 Palos Verdes Boulevard

1020 Palos Verdes Boulevard
Location

1020 Palos Verdes Boulevard, Redondo Beach, CA 90277
South Redondo Beach

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Fabulous opportunity to live in prime South Redondo in a newly remodeled, single family home with large open rooms and an amazing deck and backyard. Walk past the garage and detached unit to enter this gorgeous abode! As you enter, you will immediately feel at home with a huge great room and fireplace that flows to a dining room and an open and bright kitchen. The kitchen features wrap around counters and a breakfast bar facing the beautiful view overlooking Seaside, Palos Verdes, and Hollywood Riviera. Walk out to a large balcony to watch the sunrise and sunsets right off of the kitchen. Take the stairs from the top deck to the large, newly remodeled backyard with a built-in barbecue, tv set up, and large lawn area. The backyard is very private and peaceful. The downstairs includes a large laundry room with ample storage and 3 large bedrooms, 2 with attached full baths. The master suite has his and her closets, a private balcony and an adjoining master bath with jacuzzi tub and separate shower. This home is centrally located in the heart of South Redondo and is walking distance to the beach, Riviera Village, Tulita Elementary and Candy Cane Lane. You won't want to miss this one!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1020 Palos Verdes Boulevard have any available units?
1020 Palos Verdes Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redondo Beach, CA.
What amenities does 1020 Palos Verdes Boulevard have?
Some of 1020 Palos Verdes Boulevard's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1020 Palos Verdes Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
1020 Palos Verdes Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1020 Palos Verdes Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 1020 Palos Verdes Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Redondo Beach.
Does 1020 Palos Verdes Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 1020 Palos Verdes Boulevard offers parking.
Does 1020 Palos Verdes Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1020 Palos Verdes Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1020 Palos Verdes Boulevard have a pool?
No, 1020 Palos Verdes Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 1020 Palos Verdes Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 1020 Palos Verdes Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 1020 Palos Verdes Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 1020 Palos Verdes Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1020 Palos Verdes Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 1020 Palos Verdes Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.

