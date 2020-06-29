1020 Palos Verdes Boulevard

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking bbq/grill garage

Fabulous opportunity to live in prime South Redondo in a newly remodeled, single family home with large open rooms and an amazing deck and backyard. Walk past the garage and detached unit to enter this gorgeous abode! As you enter, you will immediately feel at home with a huge great room and fireplace that flows to a dining room and an open and bright kitchen. The kitchen features wrap around counters and a breakfast bar facing the beautiful view overlooking Seaside, Palos Verdes, and Hollywood Riviera. Walk out to a large balcony to watch the sunrise and sunsets right off of the kitchen. Take the stairs from the top deck to the large, newly remodeled backyard with a built-in barbecue, tv set up, and large lawn area. The backyard is very private and peaceful. The downstairs includes a large laundry room with ample storage and 3 large bedrooms, 2 with attached full baths. The master suite has his and her closets, a private balcony and an adjoining master bath with jacuzzi tub and separate shower. This home is centrally located in the heart of South Redondo and is walking distance to the beach, Riviera Village, Tulita Elementary and Candy Cane Lane. You won't want to miss this one!