1007 LILIENTHAL Lane.

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garage recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking bbq/grill garage

18 YEAR OLD TOWNHOUSE THAT SHOWS LIKE NEW. FRONT END UNIT (LITTLE TRAFFIC). 5 PARKING SPACES WITH 2 CAR GARAGE, 2 SPACES IN FRONT OF GARAGE AND SEPERATE SPACE LEFT OF UNIT. PRIVATE BACKYARD. TOO MANY AMENITIES TO MENTION. FORMAL DINING ROOM AND NICE LIVING ROOM WITH A FIREPLACE. WALKS OUT TO A GOOD SIZED BALCONY. BUILT-INS IN KITCHEN WITH GRANITE, LARGE PANTRY AND A SMALL BALCONY --GREAT FOR COOKING ON THE BARBECUE. INTERCOM, SECURITY SYSTEM (OPTI0NAL). UPSTAIRS HAS A LARGE MASTER SUITE, WALK-IN CLOSETS, VAULTED CEILINGS AND MASTER BATH. ALL ROOMS ARE LIGHT AND BRIGHT. ENJOY TWO MAIN LEVEL BEDROOMS WHICH HAVE SLIDING DOORS TO THE GRASSY ENCLOSED BACK YARD AREA. LAUNDRY ROOM FOR WASHER/DRYER!! THE TWO CAR W/STORAGE & W/DIRECT ENTRY INTO YOUR HOME. UNBELIEVABLE QUIET LOCATION. REMODELED IN 2013. CLOSE TO ALL OF THE SOUGHT AFTER RENOWN REDONDO BEACH SCHOOLS, GREAT SHOPPING AND CLOSE (2MILES) TO THE BEACH. ENJOY ALL THAT THE PARKS AND LIFESTYLE THE SOUTH BAY HAS TO OFFER.