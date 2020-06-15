All apartments in Redlands
Last updated June 2 2020 at 2:03 AM

707 Alvarado Street

707 Alvarado Street · (951) 849-2275
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

707 Alvarado Street, Redlands, CA 92373
South Redlands

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,950

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2085 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Gorgeous 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath home in a great South Redlands location! Large, upgraded kitchen with granite countertops and tile flooring. Open floorpan with tall ceilings, large bedrooms and plenty of open family living space. The electricity bill has historically been low as this home has new solar panels. This home has a large front and back private yard, attached garage on one of the best streets in Redlands. Walking distance to Esri, RHS, middle & elementary schools, restaurants, shopping and downtown.

Great Redlands schools!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 707 Alvarado Street have any available units?
707 Alvarado Street has a unit available for $2,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Redlands, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Redlands Rent Report.
What amenities does 707 Alvarado Street have?
Some of 707 Alvarado Street's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 707 Alvarado Street currently offering any rent specials?
707 Alvarado Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 707 Alvarado Street pet-friendly?
No, 707 Alvarado Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Redlands.
Does 707 Alvarado Street offer parking?
Yes, 707 Alvarado Street does offer parking.
Does 707 Alvarado Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 707 Alvarado Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 707 Alvarado Street have a pool?
No, 707 Alvarado Street does not have a pool.
Does 707 Alvarado Street have accessible units?
No, 707 Alvarado Street does not have accessible units.
Does 707 Alvarado Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 707 Alvarado Street has units with dishwashers.
