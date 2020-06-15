707 Alvarado Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Gorgeous 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath home in a great South Redlands location! Large, upgraded kitchen with granite countertops and tile flooring. Open floorpan with tall ceilings, large bedrooms and plenty of open family living space. The electricity bill has historically been low as this home has new solar panels. This home has a large front and back private yard, attached garage on one of the best streets in Redlands. Walking distance to Esri, RHS, middle & elementary schools, restaurants, shopping and downtown.



Great Redlands schools!