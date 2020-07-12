/
north redlands
72 Apartments for rent in North Redlands, Redlands, CA
12 Units Available
Tesoro
106 W Pennsylvania Ave, Redlands, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,441
683 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
860 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
1 Unit Available
628 Lido St
628 Lido Street, Redlands, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
1700 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Redlands ca home - Property Id: 314159 Redlands home very nice location close to schools and shopping , Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/314159 Property Id 314159 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5907738)
1 Unit Available
1091 ALEXIS Lane
1091 Alexis Ln, Redlands, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
2681 sqft
BEAUTIFUL, HOUSE FOR LEASE !. 4 SPACIOUS BEDROOMS & 2 1/2 BATH, OPEN FLOOR PLAN, ABSOLUTELY TURNKEY WITH BRAND NEW 16 SEER A/C UNIT, HUGE LOFT!!, KITCHEN W/ISLAND, GRANITE COUNTER TOPS & WALK-IN PANTRY.
1 Unit Available
321 N Lincoln Street
321 Lincoln Street, Redlands, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1899 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Property is move-in ready August 1st! Single story home offering new interior & exterior paint, new flooring, and new wiring.
1 Unit Available
1128 Via Ravenna
1128 Via Ravenna, Redlands, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2041 sqft
A beautiful move in ready home. The feature: A new interior paint, new carpet/waterproof vinly plank, new windows & new blinds. Open & specious flooring. A large living room along with formal dinning room. A cozy family room with fireplace.
1 Unit Available
1247 Via Florence
1247 Via Florence, Redlands, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,350
1832 sqft
Alicante De Las Palmas Community home that backs up to communities green belt. 4 bedroom 2.5 bath 1832 square foot home on a 5500 square foot lot. Updated with corian countertops and stainless appliances in the kitchen.
1 Unit Available
1474 Elliott Ct.
1474 Elliott Ct, Redlands, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
Brand New Gorgeous 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Home located in Redlands!! - Come take a look at this Gorgeous Brand New Three Bedroom Two Bathroom home that offers solar panels and a large backyard.
1 Unit Available
528 Courier Ave
528 Courier Avenue, Redlands, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
900 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 528 Courier Ave in Redlands. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 1 mile of North Redlands
4 Units Available
Pinewood Apts
1000 Pine Ave, Redlands, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,365
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
938 sqft
Offering single-story cottages as well as one- and two-bedroom homes, these units provide fully-equipped kitchens, gas ranges, spacious closets, private patios and balconies, and more - all situated in a verdant green setting.
4 Units Available
Del Flora
30598 Independence Blvd., Redlands, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,460
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,770
1000 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment in peaceful neighborhood of Redlands near shopping, parks and local public schools. Located between Wabash and Opal Ave. Smoke-free community offers pool, gym, Jacuzzi and tennis court. Apartment features private patio and dishwasher.
1 Unit Available
905 E. Palm Avenue
905 E Palm Avenue, Redlands, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1412 sqft
3 bed 2 bath Redlands - This property is located close to Redlands university, the property itself has brand new carpet, fresh coats of paint interior, A/C and beautiful rose bushes surrounding the house.
1 Unit Available
28448 Wild Rose Lane
28448 Wild Rose Ln, Highland, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1568 sqft
For more information, please contact MySmartLease at (951) 742-8244! This gorgeous home for rent in east Highland boasts 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms.
1 Unit Available
28412 Wild Rose Lane
28412 Wild Rose Ln, Highland, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
1836 sqft
Ideally located lease in Highland! This newer built development is near Beattie Middle School! Easy access to freeways 330 and 10 leading to mountains, Loma Linda and Redlands. Property located in award-winning Redlands Unified School District.
Results within 5 miles of North Redlands
27 Units Available
Redlands Lawn and Tennis Club
1400 Barton Rd, Redlands, CA
Studio
$1,410
510 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,553
656 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,685
876 sqft
Heritage and Brookside Parks are located within walking distance of your comfortable apartment, which boasts a fully-equipped kitchen and your very own washer and dryer.
19 Units Available
The Summit
27431 San Bernardino Ave, San Bernardino County, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,760
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,125
1014 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to The Summit, your best choice for one, two and three bedroom apartments in Redland, CA. Discover the Inland Empire's ultimate indoor-outdoor lifestyle community adjacent to the Citrus Plaza and Mountain Grove shopping centers.
4 Units Available
Rosewood Apartments
26232 Redlands Blvd, Loma Linda, CA
Studio
$1,430
425 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,650
533 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
911 sqft
Located along Redlands Blvd and close to I-10. Apartments include a patio or balcony, in-unit laundry and a fully equipped kitchen. Community offers a tennis court, a pool and a gym.
4 Units Available
Ascot Park Apartments
1422 E 9th St, San Bernardino, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,310
610 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
740 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Good location for anyone who likes the great outdoors, just 15 minutes from scenic mountains. Amenities in units include dishwasher, patio/balcony and bathtub. Community offers residents pool, parking and on-site laundry.
5 Units Available
Somerset Apts.
26454 Redlands Blvd, Loma Linda, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,591
619 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,793
848 sqft
Minutes from I-10. Residents share access to tennis court, hot tub and spa, pool, playground and fitness center. Apartments include in-unit laundry and private patio or balcony.
4 Units Available
Park Heights
2011 Arden Ave, Highland, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,325
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
920 sqft
Newly renovated apartment complex with pool and gym. Parks and schools are just a few minutes away, with I-215 and San Bernardino airport offering travel options.
1 Unit Available
26200 Redlands Blvd #119 - 26200 Redlands Blvd #119
26200 Redlands Boulevard, Loma Linda, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
994 sqft
2 Bedroom Condo in Loma Linda - This two bedroom, 2 bath home is located minutes from LLUMC and VA. Both bedrooms include walk in closets, wood floor, Property includes refrigerator and dishwasher.
1 Unit Available
3519 20th St
3519 20th Street, San Bernardino, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
882 sqft
Available Soon!! - **Please do not call the office. Please reach out to us through the contact tab.
1 Unit Available
1823 Ambrosia Way
1823 South Ambrosia Way, San Bernardino, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1683 sqft
This Loma Linda Village home features an open floorplan with 3 bedrooms and 2 1/2 bathrooms conveniently located just off the 10 freeway for easy commuting, near shopping and restaurants and just a few minutes from Loma Linda University and Cal
1 Unit Available
26133 Wallack Place, CA
26133 Wallack Place, Loma Linda, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1415 sqft
3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Loma Linda House Near Loma Linda University - SINGLE STORY ** GREAT LOCATION ** a single story in Loma Linda and south of Barton! Close to medical facilities, schools, shopping and freeway.
1 Unit Available
29008 Willow Creek
29008 Willow Creek Lane, Highland, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
2112 sqft
Schedule your Appointment Now!!! - Come see this East Highlands Ranch home that offers 4 large bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. Walk in to the foyer from the summer heat and take a look at the the formal living and formal dining area.
