71 Apartments for rent in Redlands, CA with garage

Redlands apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily st... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
North Redlands
13 Units Available
Tesoro
106 W Pennsylvania Ave, Redlands, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
860 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
North Redlands
1 Unit Available
1326 Clock Ave.
1326 Clock Street, Redlands, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1463 sqft
Upgraded East Redlands Home - MORE PICTURES COMING SOON. Newly updated living spaces and new kitchen including all new appliances! This 3 Bedroom, 2 bath 1463sqft house is available June 1st.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
North Redlands
1 Unit Available
1186 E Lugonia Ave #4
1186 East Lugonia Avenue, Redlands, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
750 sqft
Redlands Condo with Community Pool - Within walking distance to University of Redlands, 750 sq ft, 2 bed, 1 bath upstairs condo with community pool, laminate flooring throughout, granite countertops, central air, range, dishwasher, washer/dryer

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
North Redlands
1 Unit Available
620 Jeremy Ct.
620 North Jeremy Court, Redlands, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
1500 sqft
Rare Find in Redlands Near University - PICTURES COMING SOON! This 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home is a great find in Redlands. Located at the end of a Cul-de-sac, this house has a roomy front and back yard and great neighbors.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
South Redlands
1 Unit Available
971 W Clifton Ave
971 West Clifton Avenue, Redlands, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,450
1700 sqft
South Redlands Home - 1,700 sq feet 4 bed, 2 bath single story home with laminate flooring throughout, fireplace, family room, stainless steel appliances including range, dishwasher, microwave*and refrigerator*, solar equipped, central heating and

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
West Redlands
1 Unit Available
1555 Orange Ave #406
1555 Orange Avenue, Redlands, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
1382 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Redlands Townhome with Two Master Suites - Spacious 1,550 sq ft, two story, 2 bed, 2.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
South Redlands
1 Unit Available
37 Dale Lane
37 Dale Lane, Redlands, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,380
1166 sqft
Amazing house in Southern Redlands. Natural and eco-friendly materials were used where ever it possible. Open floor plan, 3 bedrooms, 1.75 bathrooms with radiant heated floors and deep bathtub. Fire place in the living room.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
South Redlands
1 Unit Available
707 Alvarado Street
707 Alvarado Street, Redlands, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
2085 sqft
Gorgeous 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath home in a great South Redlands location! Large, upgraded kitchen with granite countertops and tile flooring. Open floorpan with tall ceilings, large bedrooms and plenty of open family living space.

1 of 33

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
North Redlands
1 Unit Available
1474 Elliott Ct.
1474 Elliott Ct, Redlands, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
Brand New Gorgeous 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Home located in Redlands!! - Come take a look at this Gorgeous Brand New Three Bedroom Two Bathroom home that offers solar panels and a large backyard.
1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
26143 Newport Avenue
26143 Newport Avenue, Loma Linda, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1400 sqft
26143 Newport Avenue Available 07/01/20 - Due to COVID-19, we are making special accommodations to our showings. Please call (866)-830-4401 for more information or call (951)-345-4146 to schedule a showing.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
26147 Wallack Place
26147 Wallack Place, Loma Linda, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2824 sqft
Sprawling 2824 Square foot single family home in the heart of Loma Linda with 3 Master Bedrooms & 4 bathrooms! One of the bedrooms is downstairs and the other two are upstairs on opposite ends of the house....

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
East Highlands
1 Unit Available
28412 Wild Rose Lane
28412 Wild Rose Ln, Highland, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
1836 sqft
Ideally located lease in Highland! This newer built development is near Beattie Middle School! Easy access to freeways 330 and 10 leading to mountains, Loma Linda and Redlands. Property located in award-winning Redlands Unified School District.

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Riverview
1 Unit Available
1565 Coulston Street
1565 East Coulston Street, San Bernardino, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
864 sqft
Beautiful End Unit Features 2 Bedrooms 2 Baths, Family Room, Dining Area, Kitchen with Granite Counters, Wood Floors Tile Floors and One Car Detached Garage and One Covered Carport and much more.

1 of 17

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Dunlap Acres
1 Unit Available
31439 Sierra Linda St
31439 Sierra Linda Street, Yucaipa, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1220 sqft
Charming Yucaipa Home with NEW Carpet & Paint - 2 bed, 1 bath single story home with NEW carpet and paint, bonus room, range, wall heat, washer/dryer hookups, covered back porch, large fenced backyard and attached 1 car garage. Trash Included.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
11 Units Available
Rancho Belago Apartments
27625 E Trail Ridge Way, Moreno Valley, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,575
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,885
1074 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1187 sqft
Open-plan 1-3 bedroom apartments with balconies in complex with gym, pool and media room. Next to Moreno Beach Plaza shopping mall with supermarket, restaurants and other stores.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:04am
3 Units Available
Sedona Apartment Homes
25106 Fir Ave, Moreno Valley, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,420
900 sqft
Luxuriate in recently renovated apartments with fireplaces and sophisticated kitchens. There are plenty of parking options for both residents and guests. Located within walking distance of Sunnymead Park and Cardenas Market.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
24663 Barton Rd
24663 Barton Road, Loma Linda, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,999
1194 sqft
across the street from Loma Linda University - https://drive.google.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Wilson
1 Unit Available
2675 N Sierra Way
2675 North Sierra Way, San Bernardino, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
948 sqft
Great Place to live and relax - DO NOT DISTURB CURRENT TENANTS. Newly upgraded 2 bedroom/1 bath house. 948sqft, this cozy house has gone through some big changes. New carpets and tile flooring with walls freshly painted to match.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
Central Yucaipa
1 Unit Available
34261 Ave J
34261 Avenue J, Yucaipa, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
630 sqft
34261 Ave J Available 06/15/20 34261 Avenue J #1 - Virtual Tour - https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=tXp9DnCKQme&ts=.5 Must see 2 bed 1 bath with single car attached garage. Washer dryer hook ups. Freeway close. Includes water, sewer and trash.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
10620 Silverleaf Circle
10620 Silverleaf Circle, Moreno Valley, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,095
1709 sqft
Sunnymead Ranch home! - NEW PAINT AND FLOORING! This is a wonderful two-story home in the popular Sunnymead Ranch community.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
DRNAG
1 Unit Available
1480 E Marshall Blvd #15
1480 Marshall Boulevard, San Bernardino, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1265 sqft
Lovely Townhouse with Upgrades - Showings by appointment. Masks and social distancing required. 3 bedroom 2.5 bath two-level townhouse.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
11572 Nelson St
11572 Nelson Street, Loma Linda, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
2014 sqft
Large Home Near VA and LLUMC - This large 5 bedroom 3 bath home is near the VA and LLUMC. It features a large living room, a large formal dining room, an open kitchen with a beautiful island, and a downstairs office/work room.

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
11409 Lombardy Lane
11409 Lombardy Lane, Moreno Valley, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
1920 sqft
- Due to COVID-19, we are making special accommodations to our showings. Please call (866)-830-4401 for more information or call (951)-345-4146 to schedule a showing. Unique four bedroom home in a peaceful neighborhood.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 04:22am
DRNAG
1 Unit Available
5549 Elm Ave.
5549 Elm Avenue, San Bernardino County, CA
4 Bedrooms
$1,710
1235 sqft
Must See! Stunning 4 bedroom and 2 bathroom home located in San Bernardino.
City Guide for Redlands, CA

Ten minutes east of San Bernardino sits Redlands, California. A city full of historic Victorian homes, culture (museums, theatre, parades—oh my!), mountainous landscapes and plenty of orange groves.

The beauty of Redlands, aside from the mountains (which you can see on un-smoggy days) is that it is a short drive for many staycations and day trips. Palm Springs is a short drive, if you're looking to spoil (& tan) yourself in the desert, and the proximity to Big Bear can turn your average winter day into a ski trip. Note: it does get cold enough to snow in Redlands, though it usually doesn’t stick, and summers will find you searching for a pool or beach to cool off. It is, after all, located near a desert.

Though its nickname sounds more like an Indiana Jones sequel than a quaint place to live, the “Jewel of the Inland Empire” has 14 local parks and a focus on quality of life. This SoCal gem is waiting for you. Let’s find out where you fit in. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Redlands, CA

Redlands apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

