Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:48 PM

Del Flora

Open Now until 5:30pm
30598 Independence Blvd. · (909) 321-6180
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

30598 Independence Blvd., Redlands, CA 92374
Mentone

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 644C · Avail. Aug 12

$1,460

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 668D · Avail. Aug 10

$1,770

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1000 sqft

Unit 676D · Avail. Aug 10

$1,810

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1000 sqft

Unit 636F · Avail. now

$1,810

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1000 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Del Flora.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
bathtub
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accessible
business center
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
internet access
tennis court
cats allowed
dogs allowed
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
cc payments
community garden
courtyard
e-payments
guest parking
online portal
We're now offering 3D Virtual Tours.

Welcome, Home! Discover Del Flora by exploring our 1 and 2 bedroom apartments for rent and experience a lifestyle unlike by any other. The city of Redlands was named for the color of the adobe soil and it is the perfect example of a "big town" with "small town" charm. Our pet-friendly apartments offer many desirable amenities that will surely make your house a home. Enjoy amenities such as individual climate control, in-unit washer/dryer, gas range cooking and hardwood floors, to name a few. Catch a match of tennis, lounge by the pool or execute after hour tasks in our business center. Take advantage of the opportunity to have everything you need all in one place. Our on-site staff is here and ready to serve you with a smile! Give us a call and schedule a tour of your Redlands, CA home at Del Flora Apartments.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 11 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $40 per adult
Deposit: $500
Pets Allowed: cats, birds, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $500
limit: 2
rent: $50
Dogs
deposit: $500
rent: $50
Cats
deposit: $500
rent: $25
Parking Details: Parking Lot. Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Del Flora have any available units?
Del Flora has 4 units available starting at $1,460 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Redlands, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Redlands Rent Report.
What amenities does Del Flora have?
Some of Del Flora's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Del Flora currently offering any rent specials?
Del Flora is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Del Flora pet-friendly?
Yes, Del Flora is pet friendly.
Does Del Flora offer parking?
Yes, Del Flora offers parking.
Does Del Flora have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Del Flora offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Del Flora have a pool?
Yes, Del Flora has a pool.
Does Del Flora have accessible units?
Yes, Del Flora has accessible units.
Does Del Flora have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Del Flora has units with dishwashers.
