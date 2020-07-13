Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel bathtub walk in closets Property Amenities accessible business center clubhouse gym parking playground pool bbq/grill hot tub internet access tennis court cats allowed dogs allowed on-site laundry 24hr maintenance cc payments community garden courtyard e-payments guest parking online portal

We're now offering 3D Virtual Tours.



Welcome, Home! Discover Del Flora by exploring our 1 and 2 bedroom apartments for rent and experience a lifestyle unlike by any other. The city of Redlands was named for the color of the adobe soil and it is the perfect example of a "big town" with "small town" charm. Our pet-friendly apartments offer many desirable amenities that will surely make your house a home. Enjoy amenities such as individual climate control, in-unit washer/dryer, gas range cooking and hardwood floors, to name a few. Catch a match of tennis, lounge by the pool or execute after hour tasks in our business center. Take advantage of the opportunity to have everything you need all in one place. Our on-site staff is here and ready to serve you with a smile! Give us a call and schedule a tour of your Redlands, CA home at Del Flora Apartments.