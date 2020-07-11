Apartment List
Last updated July 11 2020 at 1:02 AM

42 Apartments for rent in Redlands, CA with washer-dryer

Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
26 Units Available
West Redlands
Redlands Lawn and Tennis Club
1400 Barton Rd, Redlands, CA
Studio
$1,410
510 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,553
656 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,607
876 sqft
Heritage and Brookside Parks are located within walking distance of your comfortable apartment, which boasts a fully-equipped kitchen and your very own washer and dryer.
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
12 Units Available
North Redlands
Tesoro
106 W Pennsylvania Ave, Redlands, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,441
683 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
860 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
4 Units Available
Mentone
Del Flora
30598 Independence Blvd., Redlands, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,460
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1000 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment in peaceful neighborhood of Redlands near shopping, parks and local public schools. Located between Wabash and Opal Ave. Smoke-free community offers pool, gym, Jacuzzi and tennis court. Apartment features private patio and dishwasher.

Last updated July 10 at 10:30am
Contact for Availability
South Redlands
722 Mcauliffe Ct.
722 Mcauliffe Court, Redlands, CA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
722 Mcauliffe Ct. Available 07/17/20 South Redlands Home - This lovely 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home is available for move in August 1st. The home has been newly painted and has brand new tile flooring and carpet.

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
North Redlands
1474 Elliott Ct.
1474 Elliott Ct, Redlands, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
Brand New Gorgeous 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Home located in Redlands!! - Come take a look at this Gorgeous Brand New Three Bedroom Two Bathroom home that offers solar panels and a large backyard.
Results within 1 mile of Redlands
Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
$
20 Units Available
Northwest Redlands
The Summit
27431 San Bernardino Ave, San Bernardino County, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,760
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,125
1014 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to The Summit, your best choice for one, two and three bedroom apartments in Redland, CA. Discover the Inland Empire's ultimate indoor-outdoor lifestyle community adjacent to the Citrus Plaza and Mountain Grove shopping centers.
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
5 Units Available
Rosewood Apartments
26232 Redlands Blvd, Loma Linda, CA
Studio
$1,430
425 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,650
533 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
911 sqft
Located along Redlands Blvd and close to I-10. Apartments include a patio or balcony, in-unit laundry and a fully equipped kitchen. Community offers a tennis court, a pool and a gym.
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
5 Units Available
Somerset Apts.
26454 Redlands Blvd, Loma Linda, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,591
619 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,793
848 sqft
Minutes from I-10. Residents share access to tennis court, hot tub and spa, pool, playground and fitness center. Apartments include in-unit laundry and private patio or balcony.

Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
East Highlands
28448 Wild Rose Lane
28448 Wild Rose Ln, Highland, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1568 sqft
For more information, please contact MySmartLease at (951) 742-8244! This gorgeous home for rent in east Highland boasts 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms.

1 of 21

Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
10976 Ragsdale Rd
10976 Ragsdale Road, Loma Linda, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2186 sqft
10976 Ragsdale Rd Available 08/01/20 10976 Ragsdale Rd Loma Linda - Beautiful 2 story home in Loma Linda. 2186 sq ft 4 bed 3 bath with 2 car garage. Fenced yard, central A/C and auto sprinklers.
Results within 5 miles of Redlands
Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
$
9 Units Available
Tides at Grand Terrace
1699 E Washington St, Colton, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,555
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,710
931 sqft
Located just off I-215, so convenient for commuters. Units have laundry, patio, washer/dryer hookup and dishwasher. Luxury pet-friendly community offers residents 24-hour maintenance, parking, pool, clubhouse, gym and playground.
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
14 Units Available
Rancho Belago Apartments
27625 E Trail Ridge Way, Moreno Valley, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,590
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,035
1074 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Open-plan 1-3 bedroom apartments with balconies in complex with gym, pool and media room. Next to Moreno Beach Plaza shopping mall with supermarket, restaurants and other stores.
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
4 Units Available
Sorelle
12159 Calle Sombra, Moreno Valley, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,670
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
931 sqft
Newly renovated apartment homes with white cabinets and stainless steel appliances. Custom touches like accent walls make this place feel like home. Easy access to the freeway and Los Angeles/Orange County.
Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
$
4 Units Available
Curtis
Ascot Park Apartments
1422 E 9th St, San Bernardino, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,310
610 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
740 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Good location for anyone who likes the great outdoors, just 15 minutes from scenic mountains. Amenities in units include dishwasher, patio/balcony and bathtub. Community offers residents pool, parking and on-site laundry.
Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
$
4 Units Available
San Gorgonio
Park Heights
2011 Arden Ave, Highland, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,325
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
920 sqft
Newly renovated apartment complex with pool and gym. Parks and schools are just a few minutes away, with I-215 and San Bernardino airport offering travel options.

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Reche Canyon
2217 Cahuilla Street
2217 Cahuilla Street, Colton, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1472 sqft
2217 Cahuilla Street Available 07/15/20 Clean and Spacious Condo - At 1475 sq ft this 2 bedroom 2 bath CONDO Located in the desirable Indian Knolls community, in a park like grounds.

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
DMV
1897 N Arrowhead Ave.
1897 North Arrowhead Avenue, San Bernardino, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1229 sqft
1897 N Arrowhead Ave. Available 07/16/20 Cute House in Established Neighborhood - Adorable, Spanish style, single story home in the heart of San Bernardino. This home has three bedrooms and one full bathroom.

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
DMV
258 E 21st St
258 E 21st St, San Bernardino, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
900 sqft
2b/1br home for rent - Property Id: 312204 Property is currently occupied! Please do not go to property without an appointment.!! 2B1BR 900 Sqft House $1200 A month!! Utility hook ups!! Central Air!! Will be ready by the 15th of this Feb.

Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
DMV
1309 WALK OCEAN FRONT
1309 North Wall Avenue, San Bernardino, CA
2 Bedrooms
$5,500
1050 sqft
Beautifully remodeled unit with Amazing Ocean Views. Live the Venice Beach Life in this beautiful ocean front 2 bed 2 bath unit on the Famous Venice Boardwalk.

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
Central Yucaipa
12280 5th Street
12280 5th Street, Yucaipa, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1550 sqft
SPACIOUS 3 BEDROOM HOUSE WITH HUGE YARD!!!! Includes fireplace, stove, washer & dryer hookups. Also includes a formal living room, separate dining room, front and fenced back yard.

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
35105 Mesa Grande Dr
35105 Mesa Grande Drive, Calimesa, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
996 sqft
35105 Mesa Grande Dr - Virtual Tour - https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=w5crof1yNRV&ts=.5 996 sq ft 2 bed 2 bath condo in Calimesa. Downstairs unit with central HVAC and covered patio with extra storage. All electric unit.
Results within 10 miles of Redlands
Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
$
23 Units Available
Eastside
Mission Lofts
3050 Mission Inn Avenue, Riverside, CA
Studio
$1,637
544 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,802
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,217
989 sqft
Experience modern urban luxury surrounded by unsurpassed historical prestige. Mission Lofts is a dynamic urban community that holds nothing back.
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
10 Units Available
Lasselle Place
15700 Lasselle St, Moreno Valley, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,510
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
990 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,085
1202 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
19 Units Available
Villas at Towngate
13120 Day St, Moreno Valley, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,592
839 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,765
1047 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,029
1278 sqft
Apartment complex features Italian architecture with courtyards and balconies, a clubhouse, pool, spa and Italianate architecture. Units have ceiling fans, dishwashers, washer/dryer, private patio/balcony and central air conditioning.

July 2020 Redlands Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Redlands Rent Report. Redlands rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Redlands rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Redlands rents declined slightly over the past month

Redlands rents have declined 0.2% over the past month, but have increased moderately by 2.2% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Redlands stand at $943 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,179 for a two-bedroom. This is the third straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Redlands' year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.1%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across the Riverside Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Redlands, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Riverside metro, 9 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Corona has the most expensive rents in the Riverside metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,276; the city has also seen rent growth of 0.4% over the past month, the fastest in the metro.
    • Over the past year, Moreno Valley is the only city in the metro that has seen rents fall, with a decline of 0.7%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,725, while one-bedrooms go for $1,379.
    • San Bernardino has the least expensive rents in the Riverside metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,073; rents increased 0.2% over the past month but remained flat year-over-year.

    Redlands rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased moderately in Redlands, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more modestly, or in some cases, even decline. Redlands is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Although rents across cities in California have been slightly on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.4% in San Diego.
    • Redlands' median two-bedroom rent of $1,179 is slightly below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While Redlands' rents rose moderately over the past year, some cities nationwide saw increases as well, including Phoenix (+1.9%) and Las Vegas (+0.6%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Redlands than most large cities. For example, San Jose has a median 2BR rent of $2,638, which is more than twice the price in Redlands.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Riverside
    $1,080
    $1,360
    0.2%
    1.9%
    San Bernardino
    $860
    $1,070
    0.2%
    0.1%
    Fontana
    $1,070
    $1,330
    0.1%
    0.7%
    Moreno Valley
    $1,380
    $1,730
    0
    -0.7%
    Rancho Cucamonga
    $1,450
    $1,810
    0.2%
    0.3%
    Ontario
    $1,220
    $1,520
    0.2%
    1.3%
    Corona
    $1,820
    $2,280
    0.4%
    1.5%
    Victorville
    $1,150
    $1,430
    0.2%
    2.4%
    Murrieta
    $1,440
    $1,800
    0.3%
    1.7%
    Temecula
    $1,480
    $1,870
    0.1%
    0.2%
    Hesperia
    $1,030
    $1,290
    0.1%
    0.7%
    Hemet
    $1,020
    $1,270
    0.3%
    2.4%
    Chino
    $1,270
    $1,610
    0.7%
    0.5%
    Menifee
    $1,340
    $1,670
    0
    -0.5%
    Indio
    $1,030
    $1,290
    -0.1%
    5.8%
    Chino Hills
    $1,610
    $2,040
    0.6%
    0.4%
    Upland
    $1,510
    $1,910
    -0.2%
    0
    Apple Valley
    $920
    $1,160
    0
    1.1%
    Redlands
    $940
    $1,180
    -0.2%
    2.2%
    Perris
    $890
    $1,110
    0
    -0.2%
    Highland
    $820
    $1,020
    0.3%
    0.6%
    Lake Elsinore
    $1,590
    $2,010
    0
    3.3%
    Palm Desert
    $960
    $1,200
    -0.1%
    -1.3%
    Palm Springs
    $940
    $1,180
    0.3%
    1.6%
    La Quinta
    $1,090
    $1,370
    0.1%
    -3.1%
    Wildomar
    $1,470
    $1,840
    1.1%
    2.4%
    Adelanto
    $1,020
    $1,280
    0
    0.8%
    Desert Hot Springs
    $890
    $1,120
    -0.1%
    2.1%
    Twentynine Palms
    $670
    $830
    0.3%
    -0.4%
    Loma Linda
    $1,050
    $1,310
    0.2%
    -0.6%
    Barstow
    $760
    $950
    0
    2.4%
    Yucca Valley
    $690
    $870
    0
    0.6%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

