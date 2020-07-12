/
west redlands
97 Apartments for rent in West Redlands, Redlands, CA
27 Units Available
Redlands Lawn and Tennis Club
1400 Barton Rd, Redlands, CA
Studio
$1,410
510 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,553
656 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,685
876 sqft
Heritage and Brookside Parks are located within walking distance of your comfortable apartment, which boasts a fully-equipped kitchen and your very own washer and dryer.
1 Unit Available
1510 Orange Avenue
1510 Orange Avenue, Redlands, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1306 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautifully Upgraded Townhome Located Within The Gated Community of Villa Valencia! This Home Features 2 Bedrooms with 2.
Results within 1 mile of West Redlands
$
19 Units Available
The Summit
27431 San Bernardino Ave, San Bernardino County, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,760
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,125
1014 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to The Summit, your best choice for one, two and three bedroom apartments in Redland, CA. Discover the Inland Empire's ultimate indoor-outdoor lifestyle community adjacent to the Citrus Plaza and Mountain Grove shopping centers.
3 Units Available
Rosewood Apartments
26232 Redlands Blvd, Loma Linda, CA
Studio
$1,430
425 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,650
533 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,749
911 sqft
Located along Redlands Blvd and close to I-10. Apartments include a patio or balcony, in-unit laundry and a fully equipped kitchen. Community offers a tennis court, a pool and a gym.
4 Units Available
Somerset Apts.
26454 Redlands Blvd, Loma Linda, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,591
619 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,793
848 sqft
Minutes from I-10. Residents share access to tennis court, hot tub and spa, pool, playground and fitness center. Apartments include in-unit laundry and private patio or balcony.
1 Unit Available
26200 Redlands Blvd #119 - 26200 Redlands Blvd #119
26200 Redlands Boulevard, Loma Linda, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
994 sqft
2 Bedroom Condo in Loma Linda - This two bedroom, 2 bath home is located minutes from LLUMC and VA. Both bedrooms include walk in closets, wood floor, Property includes refrigerator and dishwasher.
1 Unit Available
26133 Wallack Place, CA
26133 Wallack Place, Loma Linda, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1415 sqft
3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Loma Linda House Near Loma Linda University - SINGLE STORY ** GREAT LOCATION ** a single story in Loma Linda and south of Barton! Close to medical facilities, schools, shopping and freeway.
1 Unit Available
940 Fulbright Avenue
940 Fulbright Avenue, Redlands, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
1490 sqft
Immaculate ranch style home with new carpets in some rooms and new vinyl plank flooring in kitchen and hallway. All appliances are included as well as bi-weekly cleaning service and gardener. Large fenced back yard and covered patio.
1 Unit Available
26145 Windsor Drive
26145 Windsor Drive, Loma Linda, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2342 sqft
South of Barton Home close to Bryn Mawr Elementary. 3 bedrooms + a bonus room. 2.5 bathrooms. All bedrooms are upstairs. Combination of wood and tile floors throughout. 3 car garage. Lots of fruit trees in the back yard.
1 Unit Available
116 Cascade Court
116 Cascade Court, Redlands, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
2612 sqft
Beautiful south side Redlands home located on a Cul-de-sac in established neighborhood. Located in the Redlands Unified School District, Redlands Community Hospital blocks away and Loma Linda University/ Medical Center nearby.
1 Unit Available
26003 Reed Way
26003 Reed Way, Loma Linda, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
2312 sqft
BEAUTIFUL 3 BEDROOM HOME THAT OVERLOOKS PARK SETTING LIKE GROUNDS WITH OVER-SIZED KIDS PLAY YARD EQUIPMENT AND COVERED PATIO TO ENJOY YOUR EVENINGS. HOME IS IN IMMACULATE CONDITION.
1 Unit Available
26147 Wallack Place
26147 Wallack Place, Loma Linda, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2824 sqft
Sprawling 2824 Square foot single family home in the heart of Loma Linda with 3 Master Bedrooms & 4 bathrooms! One of the bedrooms is downstairs and the other two are upstairs on opposite ends of the house....
1 Unit Available
10976 Ragsdale Rd
10976 Ragsdale Road, Loma Linda, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2186 sqft
10976 Ragsdale Rd Available 08/01/20 10976 Ragsdale Rd Loma Linda - Beautiful 2 story home in Loma Linda. 2186 sq ft 4 bed 3 bath with 2 car garage. Fenced yard, central A/C and auto sprinklers.
Results within 5 miles of West Redlands
$
10 Units Available
Tides at Grand Terrace
1699 E Washington St, Colton, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,560
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
931 sqft
Located just off I-215, so convenient for commuters. Units have laundry, patio, washer/dryer hookup and dishwasher. Luxury pet-friendly community offers residents 24-hour maintenance, parking, pool, clubhouse, gym and playground.
9 Units Available
Centrepointe
1401 E Santo Antonio Dr, Colton, CA
Studio
$1,129
328 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,336
418 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Furnished and unfurnished units near I-215, dining and shopping. Loads of community amenities, including coffee bar, courtyard and gas room. Pool, hot tub, gym and sports courts. 24-hour maintenance.
$
4 Units Available
Ascot Park Apartments
1422 E 9th St, San Bernardino, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,310
610 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
740 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Good location for anyone who likes the great outdoors, just 15 minutes from scenic mountains. Amenities in units include dishwasher, patio/balcony and bathtub. Community offers residents pool, parking and on-site laundry.
12 Units Available
Tesoro
106 W Pennsylvania Ave, Redlands, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,441
683 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
860 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
4 Units Available
Del Flora
30598 Independence Blvd., Redlands, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,460
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,770
1000 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment in peaceful neighborhood of Redlands near shopping, parks and local public schools. Located between Wabash and Opal Ave. Smoke-free community offers pool, gym, Jacuzzi and tennis court. Apartment features private patio and dishwasher.
$
4 Units Available
Park Heights
2011 Arden Ave, Highland, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,325
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
920 sqft
Newly renovated apartment complex with pool and gym. Parks and schools are just a few minutes away, with I-215 and San Bernardino airport offering travel options.
1 Unit Available
628 Lido St
628 Lido Street, Redlands, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
1700 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Redlands ca home - Property Id: 314159 Redlands home very nice location close to schools and shopping , Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/314159 Property Id 314159 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5907738)
1 Unit Available
2217 Cahuilla Street
2217 Cahuilla Street, Colton, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1472 sqft
2217 Cahuilla Street Available 07/15/20 Clean and Spacious Condo - At 1475 sq ft this 2 bedroom 2 bath CONDO Located in the desirable Indian Knolls community, in a park like grounds.
1 Unit Available
905 E. Palm Avenue
905 E Palm Avenue, Redlands, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1412 sqft
3 bed 2 bath Redlands - This property is located close to Redlands university, the property itself has brand new carpet, fresh coats of paint interior, A/C and beautiful rose bushes surrounding the house.
1 Unit Available
3519 20th St
3519 20th Street, San Bernardino, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
882 sqft
Available Soon!! - **Please do not call the office. Please reach out to us through the contact tab.
1 Unit Available
1823 Ambrosia Way
1823 South Ambrosia Way, San Bernardino, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1683 sqft
This Loma Linda Village home features an open floorplan with 3 bedrooms and 2 1/2 bathrooms conveniently located just off the 10 freeway for easy commuting, near shopping and restaurants and just a few minutes from Loma Linda University and Cal
