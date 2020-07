Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Alicante De Las Palmas Community home that backs up to communities green belt. 4 bedroom 2.5 bath 1832 square foot home on a 5500 square foot lot. Updated with corian countertops and stainless appliances in the kitchen. The bathrooms have granite countertops and updated lighting. There is a fireplace in the living room. The 2 car garage has lots of storage and an epoxy coated floor. The home is close to shopping, schools and the university. Hurry this one won't last long!