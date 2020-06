Amenities

dishwasher walk in closets fireplace microwave carpet range

A beautiful move in ready home. The feature: A new interior paint, new carpet/waterproof vinly plank, new windows & new blinds. Open & specious flooring. A large living room along with formal dinning room. A cozy family room with fireplace. Master bedroom has walk-in closet and double sink in bathroom. There is one bedroom and one bathroom in downstairs can be use for an office. The community has two parks near by. It located close to supermarket, shop & school. Please come check it out!