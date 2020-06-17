93 Via Lampara

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage pool ceiling fan

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage tennis court

Beautiful Immaculate Carriage Style 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Upper Unit. This Open Floor Plan Features Vaulted Ceilings, Large Windows, Spacious Kitchen inside Laundry, Ceiling Fans, Hardwood Floors and Carpet. Shows very Light and Bright, Fireplace in Family Room with Sliders leading out to a large Wrap Around Balcony overlooking the Pool area, attached 2 car Garage with walking Trails, Sand Volley Ball and Tennis Courts. Conveniently located near Tijeras Creek Gold Course, Shopping Restaurants Award Winning Schools and 241 Toll Road. This is a Wonderful place to live!