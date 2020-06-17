All apartments in Rancho Santa Margarita
93 Via Lampara

93 via Lampara · No Longer Available
Location

93 via Lampara, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA 92688
SAMLARC

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Beautiful Immaculate Carriage Style 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Upper Unit. This Open Floor Plan Features Vaulted Ceilings, Large Windows, Spacious Kitchen inside Laundry, Ceiling Fans, Hardwood Floors and Carpet. Shows very Light and Bright, Fireplace in Family Room with Sliders leading out to a large Wrap Around Balcony overlooking the Pool area, attached 2 car Garage with walking Trails, Sand Volley Ball and Tennis Courts. Conveniently located near Tijeras Creek Gold Course, Shopping Restaurants Award Winning Schools and 241 Toll Road. This is a Wonderful place to live!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 93 Via Lampara have any available units?
93 Via Lampara doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rancho Santa Margarita, CA.
How much is rent in Rancho Santa Margarita, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rancho Santa Margarita Rent Report.
What amenities does 93 Via Lampara have?
Some of 93 Via Lampara's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 93 Via Lampara currently offering any rent specials?
93 Via Lampara is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 93 Via Lampara pet-friendly?
No, 93 Via Lampara is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rancho Santa Margarita.
Does 93 Via Lampara offer parking?
Yes, 93 Via Lampara offers parking.
Does 93 Via Lampara have units with washers and dryers?
No, 93 Via Lampara does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 93 Via Lampara have a pool?
Yes, 93 Via Lampara has a pool.
Does 93 Via Lampara have accessible units?
No, 93 Via Lampara does not have accessible units.
Does 93 Via Lampara have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 93 Via Lampara has units with dishwashers.
