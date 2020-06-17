Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly tennis court

9 Lobelia Available 06/27/19 AMAZING VIEW! - BEST VIEW in Rancho! There is nowhere with a more peaceful and serene atmosphere than this upstairs unit. Each level of this 2 story home offers a balcony to soak in the splendor of nature. The lower level has the master suite, living room, kitchen and laundry, while upstairs offers a spacious loft (currently used as a 2nd bedroom). Reach in closets are professionally set up by California Closets. This home is located in a quiet corner of the coveted Brisa Del Lago II community and surrounded by wonderful walking trails, which adjoin to O'Neill Regional Park. Residents also have access to the nearby association pool, as well as all the SAMLARC pools, parks, tennis courts, the lake, etc.). Parking is no problem with the included garage (detatched) AND a reserved parking space. Washer and dryer are provided (without warranty). A small pet may be considered, but sorry, no smoking. This charming property is a MUST SEE for anyone who loves nature!



(RLNE4913123)