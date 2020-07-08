Amenities

Wonderful opportunity to live in the highly desired Seranada community, of RSM. This recently remodeled, 4 bedroom home offers all of the amenities and is located a short walking distance from just about anywhere within the city! Walk to shops, parks, schools, the RSM Lake and beach club, or any of the several restaurants nearby. Property boasts 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, stainless steel appliances, a 2 car garage and fenced yard! Association membership includes access to Beach club as well as several pools and sports courts. Also enjoy gorgeous mountain views!