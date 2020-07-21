All apartments in Rancho Santa Margarita
Last updated October 26 2019 at 9:46 AM

65 Encantado Canyon

65 Encantado Cyn · No Longer Available
Location

65 Encantado Cyn, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA 92688
SAMLARC

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
SPACIOUS UPPER LEVEL END UNIT CONDO WITH GARAGE & GOLF COURSE VIEW - Wonderful 2 bd/2 bath "Belterraza" condo overlooking the "Tijeras Creek Golf Course" Upper level unit over attached garage. 2 garages -one direct access -one detached within steps from unit. Front balcony approach to home's entry. Living room with fireplace, tile entry, formal dining area with sliding door to rear balcony, kitchen with range, microwave, dishwasher, disposal and room for small breakfast table. Master bedroom with upgraded master bath with granite counters, dual sink, tub and shower. Hall bath with both tub and shower. Separate laundry room with full size hookup. 1 car direct access garage with opener and another detached garage with opener. NEW CARPET. Neutral dcor. Vaulted ceilings. Large rear balcony with wide open golf course view. Central AC and forced air heating. Fantastic end unit condo. Great location. Community pool and spa. Owner will consider longer than one year lease.Owner may consider small, quiet pet.
No smoking please.

(RLNE5111287)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 65 Encantado Canyon have any available units?
65 Encantado Canyon doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rancho Santa Margarita, CA.
How much is rent in Rancho Santa Margarita, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rancho Santa Margarita Rent Report.
What amenities does 65 Encantado Canyon have?
Some of 65 Encantado Canyon's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 65 Encantado Canyon currently offering any rent specials?
65 Encantado Canyon is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 65 Encantado Canyon pet-friendly?
Yes, 65 Encantado Canyon is pet friendly.
Does 65 Encantado Canyon offer parking?
Yes, 65 Encantado Canyon offers parking.
Does 65 Encantado Canyon have units with washers and dryers?
No, 65 Encantado Canyon does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 65 Encantado Canyon have a pool?
Yes, 65 Encantado Canyon has a pool.
Does 65 Encantado Canyon have accessible units?
No, 65 Encantado Canyon does not have accessible units.
Does 65 Encantado Canyon have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 65 Encantado Canyon has units with dishwashers.
