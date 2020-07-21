65 Encantado Canyon

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters microwave patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly

SPACIOUS UPPER LEVEL END UNIT CONDO WITH GARAGE & GOLF COURSE VIEW - Wonderful 2 bd/2 bath "Belterraza" condo overlooking the "Tijeras Creek Golf Course" Upper level unit over attached garage. 2 garages -one direct access -one detached within steps from unit. Front balcony approach to home's entry. Living room with fireplace, tile entry, formal dining area with sliding door to rear balcony, kitchen with range, microwave, dishwasher, disposal and room for small breakfast table. Master bedroom with upgraded master bath with granite counters, dual sink, tub and shower. Hall bath with both tub and shower. Separate laundry room with full size hookup. 1 car direct access garage with opener and another detached garage with opener. NEW CARPET. Neutral dcor. Vaulted ceilings. Large rear balcony with wide open golf course view. Central AC and forced air heating. Fantastic end unit condo. Great location. Community pool and spa. Owner will consider longer than one year lease.Owner may consider small, quiet pet.

No smoking please.



(RLNE5111287)