52 Via Esperanza
Last updated August 31 2019 at 7:22 AM

52 Via Esperanza

52 via Esperanza · No Longer Available
Location

52 via Esperanza, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA 92688
SAMLARC

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
extra storage
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
Adorable and CLEAN 1 bedroom/1 bathroom ground level condo. Very private and upgraded. Beautiful bathroom just renovated with new huge soaking tub/shower, paint, vanity and granite counters. Rare linen storage in bathroom as well. New laminate flooring through out, tile in kitchen and bathroom. Kitchen has modern cabinetry, granite counters and stainless appliances. High ceilings give a very spacious feeling. Enjoy a large bedroom and plantation shutters throughout. Private front brick patio with lots of room for gardeners to enjoy and play in the dirt. Detached oversized garage with lots of shelving and room for additional storage. Well maintained community with pool, tot lot and walking distance to Lake, restaurants and shopping.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 52 Via Esperanza have any available units?
52 Via Esperanza doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rancho Santa Margarita, CA.
How much is rent in Rancho Santa Margarita, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rancho Santa Margarita Rent Report.
What amenities does 52 Via Esperanza have?
Some of 52 Via Esperanza's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 52 Via Esperanza currently offering any rent specials?
52 Via Esperanza is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 52 Via Esperanza pet-friendly?
No, 52 Via Esperanza is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rancho Santa Margarita.
Does 52 Via Esperanza offer parking?
Yes, 52 Via Esperanza offers parking.
Does 52 Via Esperanza have units with washers and dryers?
No, 52 Via Esperanza does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 52 Via Esperanza have a pool?
Yes, 52 Via Esperanza has a pool.
Does 52 Via Esperanza have accessible units?
No, 52 Via Esperanza does not have accessible units.
Does 52 Via Esperanza have units with dishwashers?
No, 52 Via Esperanza does not have units with dishwashers.
