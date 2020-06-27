52 Via Esperanza

Amenities

Adorable and CLEAN 1 bedroom/1 bathroom ground level condo. Very private and upgraded. Beautiful bathroom just renovated with new huge soaking tub/shower, paint, vanity and granite counters. Rare linen storage in bathroom as well. New laminate flooring through out, tile in kitchen and bathroom. Kitchen has modern cabinetry, granite counters and stainless appliances. High ceilings give a very spacious feeling. Enjoy a large bedroom and plantation shutters throughout. Private front brick patio with lots of room for gardeners to enjoy and play in the dirt. Detached oversized garage with lots of shelving and room for additional storage. Well maintained community with pool, tot lot and walking distance to Lake, restaurants and shopping.