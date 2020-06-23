Amenities

LEASE - Welcome to this fantastically REMODELED Home in the heart of Rancho Santa Margarita! With access to 5 association pools and a phenomenal Beach Club at the Lagoon. This city is full of fun activities. This 3 Bedroom and 3 Full bathroom detached home is full of upgrades. Recently painted stylish colors on the Inside & Out. Newer Stainless Steel Appliances with an impressive Viking Oven & Range Top. All newer Dual-Paned window for sound & energy efficiency. Save energy cost with a quiet Dual-Variable A/C Unit, newer Heater along with all new air ducting and modern Thermostat. The moment you walk in the door you will feel at home with a fireplace setting and gorgeous flooring down & upstairs. This Move-In-Ready home has all Window Treatments & Blinds. Great lighting with LED canned lights. Stay comfortable with ceiling Fans with Remotes in all bedrooms. What a fantastic yard with fresh sod, newer fencing and wonderful Hill Views in the rear and spectacular MOUNTAIN VIEWS in the front. This is an ideal street with limited traffic as it is an interior street within a well kept neighborhood. Modern Kitchen hardware on the cabinet doors and so much more...Enjoy Indoor / Outdoor living with a covered patio exterior ceiling fan! Plus, AWARD WINNING SCHOOLS and two Lemon Trees! Meyer Lemons & Lisbon Lemons. This is a warm and enjoyable home you will want to make your own. Hurry while it last!