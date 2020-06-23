All apartments in Rancho Santa Margarita
Find more places like 5 Romero.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Rancho Santa Margarita, CA
/
5 Romero
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5 Romero

5 Romero · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Rancho Santa Margarita
See all
SAMLARC
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments under $2,000
See all

Location

5 Romero, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA 92688
SAMLARC

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
LEASE - Welcome to this fantastically REMODELED Home in the heart of Rancho Santa Margarita! With access to 5 association pools and a phenomenal Beach Club at the Lagoon. This city is full of fun activities. This 3 Bedroom and 3 Full bathroom detached home is full of upgrades. Recently painted stylish colors on the Inside & Out. Newer Stainless Steel Appliances with an impressive Viking Oven & Range Top. All newer Dual-Paned window for sound & energy efficiency. Save energy cost with a quiet Dual-Variable A/C Unit, newer Heater along with all new air ducting and modern Thermostat. The moment you walk in the door you will feel at home with a fireplace setting and gorgeous flooring down & upstairs. This Move-In-Ready home has all Window Treatments & Blinds. Great lighting with LED canned lights. Stay comfortable with ceiling Fans with Remotes in all bedrooms. What a fantastic yard with fresh sod, newer fencing and wonderful Hill Views in the rear and spectacular MOUNTAIN VIEWS in the front. This is an ideal street with limited traffic as it is an interior street within a well kept neighborhood. Modern Kitchen hardware on the cabinet doors and so much more...Enjoy Indoor / Outdoor living with a covered patio exterior ceiling fan! Plus, AWARD WINNING SCHOOLS and two Lemon Trees! Meyer Lemons & Lisbon Lemons. This is a warm and enjoyable home you will want to make your own. Hurry while it last!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5 Romero have any available units?
5 Romero doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rancho Santa Margarita, CA.
How much is rent in Rancho Santa Margarita, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rancho Santa Margarita Rent Report.
What amenities does 5 Romero have?
Some of 5 Romero's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5 Romero currently offering any rent specials?
5 Romero is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5 Romero pet-friendly?
No, 5 Romero is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rancho Santa Margarita.
Does 5 Romero offer parking?
Yes, 5 Romero offers parking.
Does 5 Romero have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5 Romero does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5 Romero have a pool?
Yes, 5 Romero has a pool.
Does 5 Romero have accessible units?
No, 5 Romero does not have accessible units.
Does 5 Romero have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5 Romero has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Skyview
21022 Los Alisos Blvd
Rancho Santa Margarita, CA 92688
eaves Santa Margarita
111 Via Serena
Rancho Santa Margarita, CA 92688
Avila at Rancho Santa Margarita
22751 El Prado
Rancho Santa Margarita, CA 92688
The Highlands
31872 Joshua Dr
Rancho Santa Margarita, CA 92679

Similar Pages

Rancho Santa Margarita 1 BedroomsRancho Santa Margarita 2 Bedrooms
Rancho Santa Margarita Apartments under $2,000Rancho Santa Margarita Apartments with Parking
Rancho Santa Margarita Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CASan Diego, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CAOceanside, CACorona, CA
Fullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CAPico Rivera, CASan Dimas, CACerritos, CAAliso Viejo, CACovina, CAEl Monte, CA
Arcadia, CAMontclair, CAColton, CALake Elsinore, CADana Point, CARialto, CAWildomar, CACypress, CALa Verne, CALaguna Hills, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Samlarc

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San Diego