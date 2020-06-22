48 Via Pamplona

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage gym pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities gym parking pool garage hot tub tennis court

Spacious 2 bedrooms 1 bath condo centrally located in the heart of RSM. The Light and bright main level features living room with fireplace, dining room and large kitchen with an abundance of cabinets, gas range, dishwasher and refrigerator. Master bedroom with balcony and bath with dual access from hallway or master bedroom. The second bedroom/bonus/office/gym (approx 10 x 16) is located down stairs with a wall unit for closet space, direct access to the one car garage and laundry area with washer and dryer included.

The home is located in a quiet location across from the pool and spa and close to the fitness center. Also included is the SAMLARC amenities with pools, tennis, beach club and special events. Waling distance to restaurants, shopping, parks, trails, RSM library, and more.