All apartments in Rancho Santa Margarita
Find more places like 48 Via Pamplona.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Rancho Santa Margarita, CA
/
48 Via Pamplona
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

48 Via Pamplona

48 via Pamplona · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Rancho Santa Margarita
See all
SAMLARC
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments under $2,000
See all

Location

48 via Pamplona, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA 92688
SAMLARC

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Spacious 2 bedrooms 1 bath condo centrally located in the heart of RSM. The Light and bright main level features living room with fireplace, dining room and large kitchen with an abundance of cabinets, gas range, dishwasher and refrigerator. Master bedroom with balcony and bath with dual access from hallway or master bedroom. The second bedroom/bonus/office/gym (approx 10 x 16) is located down stairs with a wall unit for closet space, direct access to the one car garage and laundry area with washer and dryer included.
The home is located in a quiet location across from the pool and spa and close to the fitness center. Also included is the SAMLARC amenities with pools, tennis, beach club and special events. Waling distance to restaurants, shopping, parks, trails, RSM library, and more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 48 Via Pamplona have any available units?
48 Via Pamplona doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rancho Santa Margarita, CA.
How much is rent in Rancho Santa Margarita, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rancho Santa Margarita Rent Report.
What amenities does 48 Via Pamplona have?
Some of 48 Via Pamplona's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 48 Via Pamplona currently offering any rent specials?
48 Via Pamplona isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 48 Via Pamplona pet-friendly?
No, 48 Via Pamplona is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rancho Santa Margarita.
Does 48 Via Pamplona offer parking?
Yes, 48 Via Pamplona does offer parking.
Does 48 Via Pamplona have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 48 Via Pamplona offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 48 Via Pamplona have a pool?
Yes, 48 Via Pamplona has a pool.
Does 48 Via Pamplona have accessible units?
No, 48 Via Pamplona does not have accessible units.
Does 48 Via Pamplona have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 48 Via Pamplona has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Should I Live with a Roommate?
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Skyview
21022 Los Alisos Blvd
Rancho Santa Margarita, CA 92688
Avila at Rancho Santa Margarita
22751 El Prado
Rancho Santa Margarita, CA 92688
The Highlands
31872 Joshua Dr
Rancho Santa Margarita, CA 92679
eaves Santa Margarita
111 Via Serena
Rancho Santa Margarita, CA 92688

Similar Pages

Rancho Santa Margarita 1 BedroomsRancho Santa Margarita 2 Bedrooms
Rancho Santa Margarita Apartments under $2,000Rancho Santa Margarita Apartments with Parking
Rancho Santa Margarita Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CASan Diego, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CAOceanside, CACorona, CA
Fullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CAPico Rivera, CASan Dimas, CACerritos, CAAliso Viejo, CACovina, CAEl Monte, CA
Arcadia, CAMontclair, CAColton, CALake Elsinore, CADana Point, CARialto, CAWildomar, CACypress, CALa Verne, CALaguna Hills, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Samlarc

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San Diego