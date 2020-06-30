45 Paseo Primero

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry parking playground pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

If you are looking for quiet & private location with entertaining dream backyard don’t miss this gorgeous, light & bright Fiesta tract of Melinda Heights DETACHED home. This 2 bedroom with loft, 2 car garage & 2.5 bathroom freshly painted home will enchant you from the pleasant curb appeal to spacious backyard & anything between. You will have view of backyard from any room downstairs, while you sit in the front of TV or enjoy fireplace or while you dine in dining room connected to kitchen with large counter. You can even watch it while you are doing dishes! You can choose to enjoy big patio, BBQ or to sit in the shade of large tree surrounded with fruit trees, succulents, fragrant jasmine & flowers. Spacious master suite has high ceilings & green hills view. Loft can be used as an office or playroom. Laundry room is conveniently upstairs. Enjoy community pool, spa, playground & clubhouse. Plenty of extra parking in the community.