Home
/
Rancho Santa Margarita, CA
/
45 Paseo Primero
45 Paseo Primero

45 Paseo Primero · No Longer Available
Location

45 Paseo Primero, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA 92688
SAMLARC

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
If you are looking for quiet & private location with entertaining dream backyard don’t miss this gorgeous, light & bright Fiesta tract of Melinda Heights DETACHED home. This 2 bedroom with loft, 2 car garage & 2.5 bathroom freshly painted home will enchant you from the pleasant curb appeal to spacious backyard & anything between. You will have view of backyard from any room downstairs, while you sit in the front of TV or enjoy fireplace or while you dine in dining room connected to kitchen with large counter. You can even watch it while you are doing dishes! You can choose to enjoy big patio, BBQ or to sit in the shade of large tree surrounded with fruit trees, succulents, fragrant jasmine & flowers. Spacious master suite has high ceilings & green hills view. Loft can be used as an office or playroom. Laundry room is conveniently upstairs. Enjoy community pool, spa, playground & clubhouse. Plenty of extra parking in the community.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 45 Paseo Primero have any available units?
45 Paseo Primero doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rancho Santa Margarita, CA.
How much is rent in Rancho Santa Margarita, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rancho Santa Margarita Rent Report.
What amenities does 45 Paseo Primero have?
Some of 45 Paseo Primero's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 45 Paseo Primero currently offering any rent specials?
45 Paseo Primero is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 45 Paseo Primero pet-friendly?
No, 45 Paseo Primero is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rancho Santa Margarita.
Does 45 Paseo Primero offer parking?
Yes, 45 Paseo Primero offers parking.
Does 45 Paseo Primero have units with washers and dryers?
No, 45 Paseo Primero does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 45 Paseo Primero have a pool?
Yes, 45 Paseo Primero has a pool.
Does 45 Paseo Primero have accessible units?
No, 45 Paseo Primero does not have accessible units.
Does 45 Paseo Primero have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 45 Paseo Primero has units with dishwashers.

