Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Immaculate Carriage Unit In The Well Maintained Bella Ventana Community, 2 Bedrooms, 2 Baths, 1 Car Attached Garage And 1 Reserved Space, Entertainers Balcony, Fireplace, Wood Floors, Newer Stove And Microwave, Ceiling Fans, Refrigerator Included, Flat Screen TV, Owner Will Purchase New Washer/Dryer If Tenant Does Not Have Their Own, Pet's Ok, Available October 1st, 2019.