4 Vista Lago

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

Lake-Front Resort-Style Living in Rancho Santa Margarita! Spacious, newly upgraded Floramar townhome ready for move-in. Upper unit features 2 bedroom, 2 bath in approx. 1100 sq ft of living space. New flooring, paint and window coverings highlight light and bright living space with lots of windows to let the California sunshine in. Open floorplan with fireplace in living room and vaulted ceilings. Master bedroom also features vaulted ceilings with walk in closet, a second mirrored closet, and dual vanity. Balcony access through sliding glass doors from living room and master bedroom to enjoy amazing view of lake. Kitchen with dark wood cabinets, granite counters and breakfast bar. Laundry closet in hallway allows for full sized washer and dryer. Two car garage. Convenient walking distance to community beach club/pool.