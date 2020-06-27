All apartments in Rancho Santa Margarita
Find more places like 4 Vista Lago.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Rancho Santa Margarita, CA
/
4 Vista Lago
Last updated July 25 2019 at 4:04 AM

4 Vista Lago

4 Vista-Lago · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Rancho Santa Margarita
See all
SAMLARC
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments under $2,000
See all

Location

4 Vista-Lago, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA 92688
SAMLARC

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Lake-Front Resort-Style Living in Rancho Santa Margarita! Spacious, newly upgraded Floramar townhome ready for move-in. Upper unit features 2 bedroom, 2 bath in approx. 1100 sq ft of living space. New flooring, paint and window coverings highlight light and bright living space with lots of windows to let the California sunshine in. Open floorplan with fireplace in living room and vaulted ceilings. Master bedroom also features vaulted ceilings with walk in closet, a second mirrored closet, and dual vanity. Balcony access through sliding glass doors from living room and master bedroom to enjoy amazing view of lake. Kitchen with dark wood cabinets, granite counters and breakfast bar. Laundry closet in hallway allows for full sized washer and dryer. Two car garage. Convenient walking distance to community beach club/pool.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4 Vista Lago have any available units?
4 Vista Lago doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rancho Santa Margarita, CA.
How much is rent in Rancho Santa Margarita, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rancho Santa Margarita Rent Report.
What amenities does 4 Vista Lago have?
Some of 4 Vista Lago's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4 Vista Lago currently offering any rent specials?
4 Vista Lago is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4 Vista Lago pet-friendly?
No, 4 Vista Lago is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rancho Santa Margarita.
Does 4 Vista Lago offer parking?
Yes, 4 Vista Lago offers parking.
Does 4 Vista Lago have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4 Vista Lago offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4 Vista Lago have a pool?
Yes, 4 Vista Lago has a pool.
Does 4 Vista Lago have accessible units?
No, 4 Vista Lago does not have accessible units.
Does 4 Vista Lago have units with dishwashers?
No, 4 Vista Lago does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

eaves Santa Margarita
111 Via Serena
Rancho Santa Margarita, CA 92688
The Highlands
31872 Joshua Dr
Rancho Santa Margarita, CA 92679
Skyview
21022 Los Alisos Blvd
Rancho Santa Margarita, CA 92688
Avila at Rancho Santa Margarita
22751 El Prado
Rancho Santa Margarita, CA 92688

Similar Pages

Rancho Santa Margarita 1 BedroomsRancho Santa Margarita 2 Bedrooms
Rancho Santa Margarita Apartments under $2,000Rancho Santa Margarita Apartments with Parking
Rancho Santa Margarita Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CASan Diego, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CAOceanside, CACorona, CA
Fullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CAPico Rivera, CASan Dimas, CACerritos, CAAliso Viejo, CACovina, CAEl Monte, CA
Arcadia, CAMontclair, CAColton, CALake Elsinore, CADana Point, CARialto, CAWildomar, CACypress, CALa Verne, CALaguna Hills, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Samlarc

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San Diego