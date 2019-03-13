All apartments in Rancho Santa Margarita
Find more places like 38 Via Solano.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Rancho Santa Margarita, CA
/
38 Via Solano
Last updated May 30 2019 at 2:14 AM

38 Via Solano

38 via Solano · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Rancho Santa Margarita
See all
SAMLARC
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments under $2,000
See all

Location

38 via Solano, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA 92688
SAMLARC

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
range
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
BRAND NEW LEASE ON THE MARKET - EXCEPTIONAL FOUR BEDROOM, SINGLE STORY detached HOME in the Heart of RSM!!! This Prime Location is Footsteps to the Lake & Nature Trails at O'Neill Regional Park. What a Home & Location! Presenting a 4 Bedroom / 2 Bathroom residence situated in one of the finer Neighborhoods, the Cantobrio Tract. With approx. 1,729 Sq. Ft. of Stylish Indoor Living, what more can one ask for? This Large Corner Lot provides a Welcoming and Lush Front Yard along with a unique and inviting Backyard that is ideal for outdoor dining or gardening. Kitchen Provides an Open-Style space to be productive and entertain at the same time. Featuring Quartz Counter Tops, Recessed Lighting and European Style Tile Flooring to compliment your BAY WINDOW VIEW from the Kitchen & eating Nook. The Large Living Room with a Romantic Stack Stoned Fireplace is open to the Formal Dining. Family Room is a Permitted Room Addition that creates a Great Room feel to the Kitchen with a Pull-Up Counter Space. The 4th Bedroom is located on the opposite side of the home. Perfect for an Office or Guest Room. Master Bedroom & Living Room live large with Vaulted Ceilings! This INDOOR LAUNDRY ROOM is calling your name!!! (No more going to the garage on a cold or hot day to do Laundry). Back to the Lake, one can mosey on foot to eateries on the lake or scenic strolls around the waterfront trail. Hurry as this Customized SINGLE STORY Floor Plan in an EXTRAORDINARY LOCATION will go fast...

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 38 Via Solano have any available units?
38 Via Solano doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rancho Santa Margarita, CA.
How much is rent in Rancho Santa Margarita, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rancho Santa Margarita Rent Report.
What amenities does 38 Via Solano have?
Some of 38 Via Solano's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 38 Via Solano currently offering any rent specials?
38 Via Solano is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 38 Via Solano pet-friendly?
No, 38 Via Solano is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rancho Santa Margarita.
Does 38 Via Solano offer parking?
Yes, 38 Via Solano offers parking.
Does 38 Via Solano have units with washers and dryers?
No, 38 Via Solano does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 38 Via Solano have a pool?
No, 38 Via Solano does not have a pool.
Does 38 Via Solano have accessible units?
No, 38 Via Solano does not have accessible units.
Does 38 Via Solano have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 38 Via Solano has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avila at Rancho Santa Margarita
22751 El Prado
Rancho Santa Margarita, CA 92688
eaves Santa Margarita
111 Via Serena
Rancho Santa Margarita, CA 92688
The Highlands
31872 Joshua Dr
Rancho Santa Margarita, CA 92679
Skyview
21022 Los Alisos Blvd
Rancho Santa Margarita, CA 92688

Similar Pages

Rancho Santa Margarita 1 BedroomsRancho Santa Margarita 2 Bedrooms
Rancho Santa Margarita Apartments under $2,000Rancho Santa Margarita Apartments with Parking
Rancho Santa Margarita Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CASan Diego, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CAOceanside, CACorona, CA
Fullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CAPico Rivera, CASan Dimas, CACerritos, CAAliso Viejo, CACovina, CAEl Monte, CA
Arcadia, CAMontclair, CAColton, CALake Elsinore, CADana Point, CARialto, CAWildomar, CACypress, CALa Verne, CALaguna Hills, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Samlarc

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San Diego