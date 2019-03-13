38 Via Solano

Amenities

BRAND NEW LEASE ON THE MARKET - EXCEPTIONAL FOUR BEDROOM, SINGLE STORY detached HOME in the Heart of RSM!!! This Prime Location is Footsteps to the Lake & Nature Trails at O'Neill Regional Park. What a Home & Location! Presenting a 4 Bedroom / 2 Bathroom residence situated in one of the finer Neighborhoods, the Cantobrio Tract. With approx. 1,729 Sq. Ft. of Stylish Indoor Living, what more can one ask for? This Large Corner Lot provides a Welcoming and Lush Front Yard along with a unique and inviting Backyard that is ideal for outdoor dining or gardening. Kitchen Provides an Open-Style space to be productive and entertain at the same time. Featuring Quartz Counter Tops, Recessed Lighting and European Style Tile Flooring to compliment your BAY WINDOW VIEW from the Kitchen & eating Nook. The Large Living Room with a Romantic Stack Stoned Fireplace is open to the Formal Dining. Family Room is a Permitted Room Addition that creates a Great Room feel to the Kitchen with a Pull-Up Counter Space. The 4th Bedroom is located on the opposite side of the home. Perfect for an Office or Guest Room. Master Bedroom & Living Room live large with Vaulted Ceilings! This INDOOR LAUNDRY ROOM is calling your name!!! (No more going to the garage on a cold or hot day to do Laundry). Back to the Lake, one can mosey on foot to eateries on the lake or scenic strolls around the waterfront trail. Hurry as this Customized SINGLE STORY Floor Plan in an EXTRAORDINARY LOCATION will go fast...