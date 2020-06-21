37 Desert Thorn

Amenities

Come make memories on Desert Thorn! Located in the tranquil El Caserio neighborhood this single level 3 bedroom/ 2 bathroom home features brand new tile flooring, baseboards, paint, countertops, and appliances. Be the first to use the gas range stove and enjoy peace of mind with a new and reliable water heater. The landlord will be providing access to SAMLARC amenities including the beach club and pools. Tenants will also enjoy convenient access to parks, shops, restaurants and much more.