Rancho Santa Margarita, CA
37 Desert Thorn
37 Desert Thorn

37 Desert Thorn · No Longer Available
Location

37 Desert Thorn, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA 92688
SAMLARC

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
pool
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Come make memories on Desert Thorn! Located in the tranquil El Caserio neighborhood this single level 3 bedroom/ 2 bathroom home features brand new tile flooring, baseboards, paint, countertops, and appliances. Be the first to use the gas range stove and enjoy peace of mind with a new and reliable water heater. The landlord will be providing access to SAMLARC amenities including the beach club and pools. Tenants will also enjoy convenient access to parks, shops, restaurants and much more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 37 Desert Thorn have any available units?
37 Desert Thorn doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rancho Santa Margarita, CA.
How much is rent in Rancho Santa Margarita, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rancho Santa Margarita Rent Report.
What amenities does 37 Desert Thorn have?
Some of 37 Desert Thorn's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 37 Desert Thorn currently offering any rent specials?
37 Desert Thorn isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 37 Desert Thorn pet-friendly?
No, 37 Desert Thorn is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rancho Santa Margarita.
Does 37 Desert Thorn offer parking?
Yes, 37 Desert Thorn does offer parking.
Does 37 Desert Thorn have units with washers and dryers?
No, 37 Desert Thorn does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 37 Desert Thorn have a pool?
Yes, 37 Desert Thorn has a pool.
Does 37 Desert Thorn have accessible units?
No, 37 Desert Thorn does not have accessible units.
Does 37 Desert Thorn have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 37 Desert Thorn has units with dishwashers.
