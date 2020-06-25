35 Via Caseta

Amenities

Remodeled home in 2017 with 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths on Tijeras Creek Golf Course. Quartz counter tops, Stainless Steel appliances, Skylight in master bathroom, Pro Max Provenza flooring, PEX re-piped of entire home. Unobstructed views of the golf course from back yard and balcony of master bedroom. Easy access to freeway, shopping plazas. Walk to Tijeras Creek Golf Course for golf, dinning and views. Enjoy Villavante HOA with pool and spa and Samlarc HOA with Beach Club, Sports, Tennis, Community events, Concerts and much more (www.samlarc.org).