35 Via Caseta
Last updated May 18 2019 at 10:24 AM

35 Via Caseta

35 via Caseta · No Longer Available
Location

35 via Caseta, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA 92688
SAMLARC

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Remodeled home in 2017 with 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths on Tijeras Creek Golf Course. Quartz counter tops, Stainless Steel appliances, Skylight in master bathroom, Pro Max Provenza flooring, PEX re-piped of entire home. Unobstructed views of the golf course from back yard and balcony of master bedroom. Easy access to freeway, shopping plazas. Walk to Tijeras Creek Golf Course for golf, dinning and views. Enjoy Villavante HOA with pool and spa and Samlarc HOA with Beach Club, Sports, Tennis, Community events, Concerts and much more (www.samlarc.org).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 35 Via Caseta have any available units?
35 Via Caseta doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rancho Santa Margarita, CA.
How much is rent in Rancho Santa Margarita, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rancho Santa Margarita Rent Report.
What amenities does 35 Via Caseta have?
Some of 35 Via Caseta's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 35 Via Caseta currently offering any rent specials?
35 Via Caseta is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 35 Via Caseta pet-friendly?
No, 35 Via Caseta is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rancho Santa Margarita.
Does 35 Via Caseta offer parking?
Yes, 35 Via Caseta offers parking.
Does 35 Via Caseta have units with washers and dryers?
No, 35 Via Caseta does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 35 Via Caseta have a pool?
Yes, 35 Via Caseta has a pool.
Does 35 Via Caseta have accessible units?
No, 35 Via Caseta does not have accessible units.
Does 35 Via Caseta have units with dishwashers?
No, 35 Via Caseta does not have units with dishwashers.
