Last updated December 12 2019 at 6:01 PM

32 Via Esperanza

32 Via Esperanza · No Longer Available
Location

32 Via Esperanza, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA 92688
SAMLARC

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
hot tub
CHARMING, CLEAN & PRIVATE 1 bedroom/1 bathroom ground level condo with a darling patio that's gated. No steps in condo. Bedroom features 2 closets with mirrored closet doors and adjustable shelving. Full size Washer and Dryer/In unit. Bathroom features built in cabinets as well as a bath/shower. Kitchen has plenty of cabinets and is open to the living and dining areas. New laminate flooring throughout, with ceiling fan in the dining room as well as central air conditioning and heating throughout. The patio provides a darling outdoor area for you to enjoy or your doggie, even a gardener has room to enjoy and get messy! Detached oversized garage fits both your car and some storage items. Well maintained Community with Pool, Spa, Tot Lot and walking distance to RSM Lake, Restaurants, Starbucks and grocery shopping!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 32 Via Esperanza have any available units?
32 Via Esperanza doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rancho Santa Margarita, CA.
How much is rent in Rancho Santa Margarita, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rancho Santa Margarita Rent Report.
What amenities does 32 Via Esperanza have?
Some of 32 Via Esperanza's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 32 Via Esperanza currently offering any rent specials?
32 Via Esperanza is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 32 Via Esperanza pet-friendly?
No, 32 Via Esperanza is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rancho Santa Margarita.
Does 32 Via Esperanza offer parking?
Yes, 32 Via Esperanza offers parking.
Does 32 Via Esperanza have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 32 Via Esperanza offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 32 Via Esperanza have a pool?
Yes, 32 Via Esperanza has a pool.
Does 32 Via Esperanza have accessible units?
No, 32 Via Esperanza does not have accessible units.
Does 32 Via Esperanza have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 32 Via Esperanza has units with dishwashers.

