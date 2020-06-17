32 Via Esperanza

Amenities

CHARMING, CLEAN & PRIVATE 1 bedroom/1 bathroom ground level condo with a darling patio that's gated. No steps in condo. Bedroom features 2 closets with mirrored closet doors and adjustable shelving. Full size Washer and Dryer/In unit. Bathroom features built in cabinets as well as a bath/shower. Kitchen has plenty of cabinets and is open to the living and dining areas. New laminate flooring throughout, with ceiling fan in the dining room as well as central air conditioning and heating throughout. The patio provides a darling outdoor area for you to enjoy or your doggie, even a gardener has room to enjoy and get messy! Detached oversized garage fits both your car and some storage items. Well maintained Community with Pool, Spa, Tot Lot and walking distance to RSM Lake, Restaurants, Starbucks and grocery shopping!