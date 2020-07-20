All apartments in Rancho Santa Margarita
Rancho Santa Margarita, CA
29 Wakonda
Last updated February 18 2020 at 8:38 AM

29 Wakonda

29 Wakonda · No Longer Available
Rancho Santa Margarita
1 Bedrooms
Dog Friendly Apartments
2 Bedrooms
Apartments under $2,000
Location

29 Wakonda, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA 92679
Dove Canyon

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Executive Living! 4 bedrooms (1 bedroom down) and three FULL baths! Gourmet kitchen with new stainless steel Kitchen Aid Appliances, open to family room and dining room. Inviting, dramatic high ceiling entrance, with sweeping staircase. Master bedroom has a cozy retreat and fireplace. Stained glass windows accent the home. Tandem Garage is drywalled in and has built in storage space. No carpeting. Three elegant fireplaces throughout the home, Master has a cedar lined walk-in-closet and step-in shower. Large secondary bedrooms, private backyard, and skylights throughout home make this home sparkle! Dove Canyon has beautiful Pool and tennis court amenities. It's close to schools, shopping, and dining. Short term lease is available too

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 29 Wakonda have any available units?
29 Wakonda doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rancho Santa Margarita, CA.
How much is rent in Rancho Santa Margarita, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rancho Santa Margarita Rent Report.
What amenities does 29 Wakonda have?
Some of 29 Wakonda's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 29 Wakonda currently offering any rent specials?
29 Wakonda is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 29 Wakonda pet-friendly?
No, 29 Wakonda is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rancho Santa Margarita.
Does 29 Wakonda offer parking?
Yes, 29 Wakonda offers parking.
Does 29 Wakonda have units with washers and dryers?
No, 29 Wakonda does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 29 Wakonda have a pool?
Yes, 29 Wakonda has a pool.
Does 29 Wakonda have accessible units?
No, 29 Wakonda does not have accessible units.
Does 29 Wakonda have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 29 Wakonda has units with dishwashers.
