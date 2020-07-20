29 Wakonda

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace oven range walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage tennis court

Executive Living! 4 bedrooms (1 bedroom down) and three FULL baths! Gourmet kitchen with new stainless steel Kitchen Aid Appliances, open to family room and dining room. Inviting, dramatic high ceiling entrance, with sweeping staircase. Master bedroom has a cozy retreat and fireplace. Stained glass windows accent the home. Tandem Garage is drywalled in and has built in storage space. No carpeting. Three elegant fireplaces throughout the home, Master has a cedar lined walk-in-closet and step-in shower. Large secondary bedrooms, private backyard, and skylights throughout home make this home sparkle! Dove Canyon has beautiful Pool and tennis court amenities. It's close to schools, shopping, and dining. Short term lease is available too