All apartments in Rancho Santa Margarita
Find more places like 29 Via Floria.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Rancho Santa Margarita, CA
/
29 Via Floria
Last updated February 29 2020 at 3:33 PM

29 Via Floria

29 Via Floria · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Rancho Santa Margarita
See all
SAMLARC
See all
1 Bedroom Apartments
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedroom Apartments
See all

Location

29 Via Floria, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA 92688
SAMLARC

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Exceptional, newly updated detached single family view home, right on the Tijeras Creek Golf Course in the desirable Villavente Tract. Be the first to live in this beautifully updated and spacious property with views and privacy in excellent location! Light-filled and inviting floor plan of three bedrooms, two and half baths features new high quality flooring throughout, new lighting, updated baths with gorgeous new vanities, sinks, fixtures, new kitchen appliances, new paint, new ceiling fans and more. Master bedroom and bath features new vanity with dual sinks, skylight, separate tub and shower, walk-in closet, balcony and awesome views of hills and golf course. Two more spacious upstairs bedrooms with new privacy window shades, ceiling fans and closet organizers. Back yard is spacious and low maintenance, ideal for play, entertaining or enjoying the expansive views. Quiet location in tract! Direct access garage with laundry space and ample storage plus rare oversize driveway at end of cul-de-sac! Located not far from beautiful association pool and spa. Close to highly rated schools, toll road, shopping, parks and more. It is so easy to live here! Note that home was off market from 1/14 to 2/8 to make a few improvements. Nice!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 29 Via Floria have any available units?
29 Via Floria doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rancho Santa Margarita, CA.
How much is rent in Rancho Santa Margarita, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rancho Santa Margarita Rent Report.
What amenities does 29 Via Floria have?
Some of 29 Via Floria's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 29 Via Floria currently offering any rent specials?
29 Via Floria is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 29 Via Floria pet-friendly?
No, 29 Via Floria is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rancho Santa Margarita.
Does 29 Via Floria offer parking?
Yes, 29 Via Floria offers parking.
Does 29 Via Floria have units with washers and dryers?
No, 29 Via Floria does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 29 Via Floria have a pool?
Yes, 29 Via Floria has a pool.
Does 29 Via Floria have accessible units?
No, 29 Via Floria does not have accessible units.
Does 29 Via Floria have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 29 Via Floria has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Pets 2019
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Skyview
21022 Los Alisos Blvd
Rancho Santa Margarita, CA 92688
eaves Santa Margarita
111 Via Serena
Rancho Santa Margarita, CA 92688
The Highlands
31872 Joshua Dr
Rancho Santa Margarita, CA 92679
Avila at Rancho Santa Margarita
22751 El Prado
Rancho Santa Margarita, CA 92688

Similar Pages

Rancho Santa Margarita 1 Bedroom ApartmentsRancho Santa Margarita 2 Bedroom Apartments
Rancho Santa Margarita 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom ApartmentsRancho Santa Margarita Apartments under $2,000
Rancho Santa Margarita Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CASan Diego, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CARancho Cucamonga, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CAOceanside, CACorona, CA
Fullerton, CACosta Mesa, CAOntario, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CAPico Rivera, CASan Dimas, CAColton, CACerritos, CAAliso Viejo, CAStanton, CA
El Monte, CAArcadia, CAMontclair, CALake Elsinore, CADana Point, CARialto, CAWildomar, CACypress, CACovina, CALa Verne, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Samlarc

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San Diego