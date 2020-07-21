29 Via Floria

Amenities

Exceptional, newly updated detached single family view home, right on the Tijeras Creek Golf Course in the desirable Villavente Tract. Be the first to live in this beautifully updated and spacious property with views and privacy in excellent location! Light-filled and inviting floor plan of three bedrooms, two and half baths features new high quality flooring throughout, new lighting, updated baths with gorgeous new vanities, sinks, fixtures, new kitchen appliances, new paint, new ceiling fans and more. Master bedroom and bath features new vanity with dual sinks, skylight, separate tub and shower, walk-in closet, balcony and awesome views of hills and golf course. Two more spacious upstairs bedrooms with new privacy window shades, ceiling fans and closet organizers. Back yard is spacious and low maintenance, ideal for play, entertaining or enjoying the expansive views. Quiet location in tract! Direct access garage with laundry space and ample storage plus rare oversize driveway at end of cul-de-sac! Located not far from beautiful association pool and spa. Close to highly rated schools, toll road, shopping, parks and more. It is so easy to live here! Note that home was off market from 1/14 to 2/8 to make a few improvements. Nice!