28 Calle Del Norte

Unit Amenities fireplace walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage hot tub tennis court

PANORAMIC TIJERAS CREEK GOLF COURSE VIEW!! Resort Style Living in the Alicante Tract!! This stunning 3 bedroom home features a dramatic front entry with vaulted ceilings, lots of windows, skylight, recessed lighting, tile floors & custom paint. The gorgeous living room with a view of the golf course has a stunning fireplace and a formal dining room. The open, bright kitchen has beautiful cabinets, tile counters, stainless steel appliances, tile floors and view of the backyard and golf course. Looking onto the kitchen is a cozy family room. A powder room is located downstairs with a laundry room. Upstairs has a stunning master bedroom that looks out to the the backyard and golf course with a walk in closet, vaulted ceiling and a beautiful master bathroom with a dual vanity, stall shower and bath. Relax in the Entertainer's Backyard with a View of Tijeras Creek Golf Course!! There is a 2 car attached garage and driveway. Enjoy the Alicante Assoc. Pool & Spa and all the RSM City Assoc. that include the lake, pools, tennis, parks & more!!