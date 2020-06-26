All apartments in Rancho Santa Margarita
Last updated November 24 2019 at 8:37 PM

28 Calle Del Norte

28 Calle Del Norte · No Longer Available
Location

28 Calle Del Norte, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA 92688
Amenities

on-site laundry
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
tennis court
PANORAMIC TIJERAS CREEK GOLF COURSE VIEW!! Resort Style Living in the Alicante Tract!! This stunning 3 bedroom home features a dramatic front entry with vaulted ceilings, lots of windows, skylight, recessed lighting, tile floors & custom paint. The gorgeous living room with a view of the golf course has a stunning fireplace and a formal dining room. The open, bright kitchen has beautiful cabinets, tile counters, stainless steel appliances, tile floors and view of the backyard and golf course. Looking onto the kitchen is a cozy family room. A powder room is located downstairs with a laundry room. Upstairs has a stunning master bedroom that looks out to the the backyard and golf course with a walk in closet, vaulted ceiling and a beautiful master bathroom with a dual vanity, stall shower and bath. Relax in the Entertainer's Backyard with a View of Tijeras Creek Golf Course!! There is a 2 car attached garage and driveway. Enjoy the Alicante Assoc. Pool & Spa and all the RSM City Assoc. that include the lake, pools, tennis, parks & more!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 28 Calle Del Norte have any available units?
28 Calle Del Norte doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rancho Santa Margarita, CA.
How much is rent in Rancho Santa Margarita, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rancho Santa Margarita Rent Report.
What amenities does 28 Calle Del Norte have?
Some of 28 Calle Del Norte's amenities include on-site laundry, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 28 Calle Del Norte currently offering any rent specials?
28 Calle Del Norte is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 28 Calle Del Norte pet-friendly?
No, 28 Calle Del Norte is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rancho Santa Margarita.
Does 28 Calle Del Norte offer parking?
Yes, 28 Calle Del Norte offers parking.
Does 28 Calle Del Norte have units with washers and dryers?
No, 28 Calle Del Norte does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 28 Calle Del Norte have a pool?
Yes, 28 Calle Del Norte has a pool.
Does 28 Calle Del Norte have accessible units?
No, 28 Calle Del Norte does not have accessible units.
Does 28 Calle Del Norte have units with dishwashers?
No, 28 Calle Del Norte does not have units with dishwashers.
