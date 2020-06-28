All apartments in Rancho Santa Margarita
Last updated December 17 2019 at 10:14 PM

22 Danta

22 Danta · No Longer Available
Location

22 Danta, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA 92688
SAMLARC

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pool
microwave
range
refrigerator
Wonderful Rancho Santa Margarita home. Enjoy all that Rancho Santa Margarita has to offer. Community pools and parks. Rancho Santa Margarita Lake with private swim lagoon and beach club. Town Center concerts at the park and fantastic entertainment shopping close by. Recent remodel of kitchen & baths, home is in beautiful condition. Newer full size washer & dryer in laundry and Samsung French Door refrigerator included. Weekly gardener service included. Property is professionally managed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22 Danta have any available units?
22 Danta doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rancho Santa Margarita, CA.
How much is rent in Rancho Santa Margarita, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rancho Santa Margarita Rent Report.
What amenities does 22 Danta have?
Some of 22 Danta's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22 Danta currently offering any rent specials?
22 Danta is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22 Danta pet-friendly?
No, 22 Danta is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rancho Santa Margarita.
Does 22 Danta offer parking?
No, 22 Danta does not offer parking.
Does 22 Danta have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 22 Danta offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 22 Danta have a pool?
Yes, 22 Danta has a pool.
Does 22 Danta have accessible units?
No, 22 Danta does not have accessible units.
Does 22 Danta have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 22 Danta has units with dishwashers.
