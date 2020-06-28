Amenities

Wonderful Rancho Santa Margarita home. Enjoy all that Rancho Santa Margarita has to offer. Community pools and parks. Rancho Santa Margarita Lake with private swim lagoon and beach club. Town Center concerts at the park and fantastic entertainment shopping close by. Recent remodel of kitchen & baths, home is in beautiful condition. Newer full size washer & dryer in laundry and Samsung French Door refrigerator included. Weekly gardener service included. Property is professionally managed.