Home
/
Rancho Santa Margarita, CA
/
209 Pasto Rico
Last updated September 10 2019 at 3:25 AM

209 Pasto Rico

209 Pasto Rico · No Longer Available
Location

209 Pasto Rico, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA 92688
SAMLARC

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
microwave
Welcome to Serabrisa one of the most sought after communities in Rancho Santa Margarita. Home has been upgraded and renovated beautifully. Enjoy the neutral color and easy to maintain new engineered wood floors throughout the entire house. Yes, there is no carpeting !!! Formal entry way will impress you as soon as you walk-into this lovely home. Lots of natural lights from every corner of this home. Upgraded new flooring on staircase and High vaulted ceilings with huge windows will lead you to two master suites with own upgraded bathroom upstairs. Kitchen and bathrooms have been upgraded with new vanities, designer sink and fixture. The whole house has been painted with neutral colors. Enjoy the open floor plan kitchen, dining and living combination downstairs. Dining area has a sliding door that leads to great sized patio that overlooks greenbelt. All closet has a sliding mirrored doors. Enjoy the community pool and Lake privileges. Close to shopping, schools, parks, toll roads and hiking trails.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 209 Pasto Rico have any available units?
209 Pasto Rico doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rancho Santa Margarita, CA.
How much is rent in Rancho Santa Margarita, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rancho Santa Margarita Rent Report.
What amenities does 209 Pasto Rico have?
Some of 209 Pasto Rico's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 209 Pasto Rico currently offering any rent specials?
209 Pasto Rico is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 209 Pasto Rico pet-friendly?
No, 209 Pasto Rico is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rancho Santa Margarita.
Does 209 Pasto Rico offer parking?
No, 209 Pasto Rico does not offer parking.
Does 209 Pasto Rico have units with washers and dryers?
No, 209 Pasto Rico does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 209 Pasto Rico have a pool?
Yes, 209 Pasto Rico has a pool.
Does 209 Pasto Rico have accessible units?
No, 209 Pasto Rico does not have accessible units.
Does 209 Pasto Rico have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 209 Pasto Rico has units with dishwashers.
