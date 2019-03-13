209 Pasto Rico

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated pool microwave

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities pool

Welcome to Serabrisa one of the most sought after communities in Rancho Santa Margarita. Home has been upgraded and renovated beautifully. Enjoy the neutral color and easy to maintain new engineered wood floors throughout the entire house. Yes, there is no carpeting !!! Formal entry way will impress you as soon as you walk-into this lovely home. Lots of natural lights from every corner of this home. Upgraded new flooring on staircase and High vaulted ceilings with huge windows will lead you to two master suites with own upgraded bathroom upstairs. Kitchen and bathrooms have been upgraded with new vanities, designer sink and fixture. The whole house has been painted with neutral colors. Enjoy the open floor plan kitchen, dining and living combination downstairs. Dining area has a sliding door that leads to great sized patio that overlooks greenbelt. All closet has a sliding mirrored doors. Enjoy the community pool and Lake privileges. Close to shopping, schools, parks, toll roads and hiking trails.