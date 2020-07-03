Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking pool garage hot tub

Light & bright condo in a great location ready for move in! Beautiful, upscale complex. Home is in turnkey condition! Open floor plan features large living room and formal dining room. Kitchen has lots of cabinets and counter space. Kitchen also features granite counters, stainless steel appliances and new dishwasher. Large master suite with walk in closet with mirrored doors. Spacious master bathroom attached with additional mirrored closet. Separate laundry room with newer washer dryer included. Diagonal custom tile flooring has been installed throughout. Plenty of windows in the living room, dining room and master bedroom with lots of sunshine and great energy. This end unit features a sizable, one car garage. Enjoy the community pool & spa with hiking, biking and beautiful canyon nearby. Enjoy all of the RSM community amenities including the lake, pools and parks, dog and skate park very close by. Close to toll roads, freeway, banks, movies, shopping and restaurants.