183 Montana Del Lago Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

Location! Location! Location! - Welcome To Montana Del Lago - Lake Front Community, Lake View, Mountain View, Pool View, Former Model Home, 2 Master Bedrooms, 2.50 Baths, Oversized 2 Car Tandem Garage, Extra Parking With Community Pass, No One Above Or Below, Super Large Living Room With Dark Laminate Floors, Newer Carpet, Wood Blinds, Mirrored Closet Doors, Fireplace, Enclosed Front Patio With Beautiful Views, Balcony Off Of Kitchen, New Stove, New Dishwasher, Community Pool And Spa, Just A Few Steps To Lake, Shops, Restaurants And More... Available July 1, 2019