Home
/
Rancho Santa Margarita, CA
/
183 Montana Del Lago Drive
Last updated April 10 2019 at 1:50 PM

183 Montana Del Lago Drive

183 Montana Del Lago Drive · No Longer Available
Location

183 Montana Del Lago Drive, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA 92688
SAMLARC

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Location! Location! Location! - Welcome To Montana Del Lago - Lake Front Community, Lake View, Mountain View, Pool View, Former Model Home, 2 Master Bedrooms, 2.50 Baths, Oversized 2 Car Tandem Garage, Extra Parking With Community Pass, No One Above Or Below, Super Large Living Room With Dark Laminate Floors, Newer Carpet, Wood Blinds, Mirrored Closet Doors, Fireplace, Enclosed Front Patio With Beautiful Views, Balcony Off Of Kitchen, New Stove, New Dishwasher, Community Pool And Spa, Just A Few Steps To Lake, Shops, Restaurants And More... Available July 1, 2019

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 183 Montana Del Lago Drive have any available units?
183 Montana Del Lago Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rancho Santa Margarita, CA.
How much is rent in Rancho Santa Margarita, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rancho Santa Margarita Rent Report.
What amenities does 183 Montana Del Lago Drive have?
Some of 183 Montana Del Lago Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 183 Montana Del Lago Drive currently offering any rent specials?
183 Montana Del Lago Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 183 Montana Del Lago Drive pet-friendly?
No, 183 Montana Del Lago Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rancho Santa Margarita.
Does 183 Montana Del Lago Drive offer parking?
Yes, 183 Montana Del Lago Drive offers parking.
Does 183 Montana Del Lago Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 183 Montana Del Lago Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 183 Montana Del Lago Drive have a pool?
Yes, 183 Montana Del Lago Drive has a pool.
Does 183 Montana Del Lago Drive have accessible units?
No, 183 Montana Del Lago Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 183 Montana Del Lago Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 183 Montana Del Lago Drive has units with dishwashers.
