Home
/
Rancho Santa Margarita, CA
/
16 Via Indomado
Last updated October 15 2019 at 8:09 PM

16 Via Indomado

16 via Indomado · No Longer Available
Location

16 via Indomado, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA 92688
SAMLARC

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Welcome to this large home nested in the beautiful desirable community of Melinda Heights!
Once you enter the front door foyer your invited to the living room and formal dining area. The property has tile and laminate floors throughout the living areas and carpet on the stairs and Four upstairs bedrooms.This home offers a downstairs office with built-ins that could be converted into a 5th bedroom ..Inside laundry room with sink. Large storage/pantry room. Upstairs you will find three guest bedrooms , one of the bedrooms is the size of a bonus room with closet built-ins. A hall full bathroom. Plus a large master suite with dual sinks, large soaking tub and separate shower. A nice size walk-in closet complete with closet organizers. The large family room with fireplace, Open kitchen and nook area. Newer air conditioner and dishwasher. The sliding glass door invites you to the backyard/patio with a Bar-b-q and plenty of room to enjoy and entertain. The garage features All built-in cabinets. RSM has Great Parks, Pools, Beach Club, Lake or just escape to get out doors and enjoy!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 6 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16 Via Indomado have any available units?
16 Via Indomado doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rancho Santa Margarita, CA.
How much is rent in Rancho Santa Margarita, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rancho Santa Margarita Rent Report.
What amenities does 16 Via Indomado have?
Some of 16 Via Indomado's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16 Via Indomado currently offering any rent specials?
16 Via Indomado is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16 Via Indomado pet-friendly?
No, 16 Via Indomado is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rancho Santa Margarita.
Does 16 Via Indomado offer parking?
Yes, 16 Via Indomado offers parking.
Does 16 Via Indomado have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16 Via Indomado does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16 Via Indomado have a pool?
Yes, 16 Via Indomado has a pool.
Does 16 Via Indomado have accessible units?
No, 16 Via Indomado does not have accessible units.
Does 16 Via Indomado have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16 Via Indomado has units with dishwashers.
