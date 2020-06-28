16 Via Indomado

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage

Welcome to this large home nested in the beautiful desirable community of Melinda Heights!

Once you enter the front door foyer your invited to the living room and formal dining area. The property has tile and laminate floors throughout the living areas and carpet on the stairs and Four upstairs bedrooms.This home offers a downstairs office with built-ins that could be converted into a 5th bedroom ..Inside laundry room with sink. Large storage/pantry room. Upstairs you will find three guest bedrooms , one of the bedrooms is the size of a bonus room with closet built-ins. A hall full bathroom. Plus a large master suite with dual sinks, large soaking tub and separate shower. A nice size walk-in closet complete with closet organizers. The large family room with fireplace, Open kitchen and nook area. Newer air conditioner and dishwasher. The sliding glass door invites you to the backyard/patio with a Bar-b-q and plenty of room to enjoy and entertain. The garage features All built-in cabinets. RSM has Great Parks, Pools, Beach Club, Lake or just escape to get out doors and enjoy!