143 Via Contento

Gorgeous 1 Bedroom, 3/4 Bath, 1 Car (D), Ground/ Lower Level Condo. Remodeled, Granite Kitchen Counter tops, White Cabinets, Stainless Steel Appliances, Self Cleaning GAS Stove/Range, Crown Molding, Baseboards, Bamboo Flooring (No Carpet), Oversized Stackable Large Capacity Washer/Dryer Included, Wonderful Complex -Tijeras Creek Villa's Located Adjacent to Tijeras Creek Golf Course! Serra Catholic School Across the Street, Arroyo Vista Elementary/Middle School, Tesoro High School, Capistrano Unified School District, Many Parks Nearby, Since home is located in Rancho Santa Margarita you will also have use of RSM Beach Club & Lake , Skate Park, Dog Park, City Hall, Outdoor Concerts, Plus all Amenities RSM has to offer.