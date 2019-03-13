All apartments in Rancho Santa Margarita
143 Via Contento

143 via Contento · No Longer Available
Location

143 via Contento, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA 92688
SAMLARC

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dog park
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Gorgeous 1 Bedroom, 3/4 Bath, 1 Car (D), Ground/ Lower Level Condo. Remodeled, Granite Kitchen Counter tops, White Cabinets, Stainless Steel Appliances, Self Cleaning GAS Stove/Range, Crown Molding, Baseboards, Bamboo Flooring (No Carpet), Oversized Stackable Large Capacity Washer/Dryer Included, Wonderful Complex -Tijeras Creek Villa's Located Adjacent to Tijeras Creek Golf Course! Serra Catholic School Across the Street, Arroyo Vista Elementary/Middle School, Tesoro High School, Capistrano Unified School District, Many Parks Nearby, Since home is located in Rancho Santa Margarita you will also have use of RSM Beach Club & Lake , Skate Park, Dog Park, City Hall, Outdoor Concerts, Plus all Amenities RSM has to offer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 143 Via Contento have any available units?
143 Via Contento doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rancho Santa Margarita, CA.
How much is rent in Rancho Santa Margarita, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rancho Santa Margarita Rent Report.
What amenities does 143 Via Contento have?
Some of 143 Via Contento's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 143 Via Contento currently offering any rent specials?
143 Via Contento is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 143 Via Contento pet-friendly?
Yes, 143 Via Contento is pet friendly.
Does 143 Via Contento offer parking?
No, 143 Via Contento does not offer parking.
Does 143 Via Contento have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 143 Via Contento offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 143 Via Contento have a pool?
No, 143 Via Contento does not have a pool.
Does 143 Via Contento have accessible units?
No, 143 Via Contento does not have accessible units.
Does 143 Via Contento have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 143 Via Contento has units with dishwashers.
