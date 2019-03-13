12 Via Prado

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool

Lovely 2 Bed 2 Bath Condo in RSM! - Check out this amazing 3D virtual tour!

https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=PwjHQwzLUkq



Click link below for video tour.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BBhOcgqIjLc



To schedule showings:

1. Submit application to our website at rpmcoast.com

2. Once application is approved your showing appointment will be confirmed.



Lovely 2 bedroom 2 bathroom condo in beautiful Rancho Santa Margarita! Spacious living room with cozy fireplace and adjacent dining area. Kitchen offers plenty of storage and includes the fridge, microwave, and dishwasher. Master bedroom features ceiling fan with lighting and attached bath with separate vanity. Wonderful upstairs location with private front patio. Stack washer and dryer in unit.



Located in peaceful RSM community close to Santa Margarita Town Center. Lots of dining, shopping, and entertainment options close by plus parks and lakes available in the community. Within minutes of the 241 for easy commutes.



Home is available for June 15th move in with a 12 month lease and $2000 security deposit on approved credit. You can take a tour on your schedule every day using our 3D Virtual Tour option through the link in the description. Apply online at rpmcoast.com with $49 application fee. $225 move in/move out inspection fee. Renter's insurance or Tenant Liability insurance required. Please submit pets for approval. $500 deposit for each approved pet. For more information contact Property Manager- Deanne at 714-899-2200 x 114 or deanne@rpmcoast.com / Hendy at hendy@rpmcoast.com



(RLNE4710461)