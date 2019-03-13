All apartments in Rancho Santa Margarita
Find more places like 12 Via Prado.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Rancho Santa Margarita, CA
/
12 Via Prado
Last updated June 19 2020 at 9:38 AM

12 Via Prado

12 Via Prado · (657) 301-4721
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Rancho Santa Margarita
See all
SAMLARC
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments under $2,000
See all

Location

12 Via Prado, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA 92688
SAMLARC

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 12 Via Prado · Avail. now

$1,900

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 802 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
Lovely 2 Bed 2 Bath Condo in RSM! - Check out this amazing 3D virtual tour!
https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=PwjHQwzLUkq

Click link below for video tour.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BBhOcgqIjLc

To schedule showings:
1. Submit application to our website at rpmcoast.com
2. Once application is approved your showing appointment will be confirmed.

Lovely 2 bedroom 2 bathroom condo in beautiful Rancho Santa Margarita! Spacious living room with cozy fireplace and adjacent dining area. Kitchen offers plenty of storage and includes the fridge, microwave, and dishwasher. Master bedroom features ceiling fan with lighting and attached bath with separate vanity. Wonderful upstairs location with private front patio. Stack washer and dryer in unit.

Located in peaceful RSM community close to Santa Margarita Town Center. Lots of dining, shopping, and entertainment options close by plus parks and lakes available in the community. Within minutes of the 241 for easy commutes.

Home is available for June 15th move in with a 12 month lease and $2000 security deposit on approved credit. You can take a tour on your schedule every day using our 3D Virtual Tour option through the link in the description. Apply online at rpmcoast.com with $49 application fee. $225 move in/move out inspection fee. Renter's insurance or Tenant Liability insurance required. Please submit pets for approval. $500 deposit for each approved pet. For more information contact Property Manager- Deanne at 714-899-2200 x 114 or deanne@rpmcoast.com / Hendy at hendy@rpmcoast.com

(RLNE4710461)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12 Via Prado have any available units?
12 Via Prado has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Rancho Santa Margarita, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rancho Santa Margarita Rent Report.
What amenities does 12 Via Prado have?
Some of 12 Via Prado's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12 Via Prado currently offering any rent specials?
12 Via Prado isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12 Via Prado pet-friendly?
Yes, 12 Via Prado is pet friendly.
Does 12 Via Prado offer parking?
No, 12 Via Prado does not offer parking.
Does 12 Via Prado have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12 Via Prado offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12 Via Prado have a pool?
Yes, 12 Via Prado has a pool.
Does 12 Via Prado have accessible units?
No, 12 Via Prado does not have accessible units.
Does 12 Via Prado have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12 Via Prado has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 12 Via Prado?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Avila at Rancho Santa Margarita
22751 El Prado
Rancho Santa Margarita, CA 92688
The Highlands
31872 Joshua Dr
Rancho Santa Margarita, CA 92679
Skyview
21022 Los Alisos Blvd
Rancho Santa Margarita, CA 92688
eaves Santa Margarita
111 Via Serena
Rancho Santa Margarita, CA 92688

Similar Pages

Rancho Santa Margarita 1 BedroomsRancho Santa Margarita 2 Bedrooms
Rancho Santa Margarita Apartments under $2,000Rancho Santa Margarita Apartments with Parking
Rancho Santa Margarita Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CASan Diego, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CAOceanside, CACorona, CA
Fullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CAPico Rivera, CASan Dimas, CACerritos, CAAliso Viejo, CACovina, CAEl Monte, CA
Arcadia, CAMontclair, CAColton, CALake Elsinore, CADana Point, CARialto, CAWildomar, CACypress, CALa Verne, CALaguna Hills, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Samlarc

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San Diego
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity