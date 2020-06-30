11 Pso Simpatico

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

Cozy 3 bedroom single family home in the gated community of Los Paseos! Cozy 3 bedroom single family home in the gated community of Los Paseos! This beautiful home is located alongside the community pool and spa area. Greeted with a spacious front yard with a built in grill to host gatherings while enjoying Southern Californias warm weather. Inside the home you will find a ravishing open space kitchen with updated appliances, a cozy fireplace perfect for Southern Californias cold weather, and a spacious loft that can be turned into an entertaining room! In the 2 floor, there is a palatial master bedroom with a roomy bathtub and stand alone shower with a Jack n Jill vanity, the master bedroom also includes an airy balcony with vines that make a signature decor touch. Also in the 2nd floor you will find 2 roomy bedrooms that receive a lot of natural lighting and a bathroom with a unique mosaic wall. The property includes a 2 car garage and storage room. This property will not last!

$ 3,195 Per Month



Property Size: 1716



Bedrooms: 3



Bathrooms: 2.5



Deposit: $3300