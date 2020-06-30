All apartments in Rancho Santa Margarita
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:45 AM

11 Pso Simpatico

11 Paseo Simpatico · No Longer Available
Location

11 Paseo Simpatico, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA 92688
SAMLARC

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
pool
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Description

Cozy 3 bedroom single family home in the gated community of Los Paseos! Cozy 3 bedroom single family home in the gated community of Los Paseos! This beautiful home is located alongside the community pool and spa area. Greeted with a spacious front yard with a built in grill to host gatherings while enjoying Southern Californias warm weather. Inside the home you will find a ravishing open space kitchen with updated appliances, a cozy fireplace perfect for Southern Californias cold weather, and a spacious loft that can be turned into an entertaining room! In the 2 floor, there is a palatial master bedroom with a roomy bathtub and stand alone shower with a Jack n Jill vanity, the master bedroom also includes an airy balcony with vines that make a signature decor touch. Also in the 2nd floor you will find 2 roomy bedrooms that receive a lot of natural lighting and a bathroom with a unique mosaic wall. The property includes a 2 car garage and storage room. This property will not last!
$ 3,195 Per Month

Property Size: 1716

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 2.5

Deposit: $3300

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11 Pso Simpatico have any available units?
11 Pso Simpatico doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rancho Santa Margarita, CA.
How much is rent in Rancho Santa Margarita, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rancho Santa Margarita Rent Report.
What amenities does 11 Pso Simpatico have?
Some of 11 Pso Simpatico's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11 Pso Simpatico currently offering any rent specials?
11 Pso Simpatico is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11 Pso Simpatico pet-friendly?
No, 11 Pso Simpatico is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rancho Santa Margarita.
Does 11 Pso Simpatico offer parking?
Yes, 11 Pso Simpatico offers parking.
Does 11 Pso Simpatico have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11 Pso Simpatico does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11 Pso Simpatico have a pool?
Yes, 11 Pso Simpatico has a pool.
Does 11 Pso Simpatico have accessible units?
No, 11 Pso Simpatico does not have accessible units.
Does 11 Pso Simpatico have units with dishwashers?
No, 11 Pso Simpatico does not have units with dishwashers.

