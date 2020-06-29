All apartments in Rancho Santa Margarita
Home
/
Rancho Santa Margarita, CA
/
102 Tierra Montanosa
Last updated February 28 2020 at 4:17 PM

102 Tierra Montanosa

102 Tierra Montanosa · No Longer Available
Location

102 Tierra Montanosa, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA 92688
SAMLARC

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
basketball court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
pool
bbq/grill
tennis court
Soaring vaulted ceilings surrounded with windows from floor to ceiling provides an abundance of natural light to this 2 bedroom plus loft open floorplan. Kitchen features breakfast bar and stainless steel appliances to include built in microwave, ample of storage, pantry and breakfast bar. Separate dining room open to the kitchen and patio make the perfect for entertaining. Take in the view on the expansive wrap around balcony with room for a large table and BBQ. Master bedroom includes plantation shutters and a large walk in closet, dual sink vanity, tile flooring and chrome fixtures. Refrigerator included. Across the street from award winning Melinda Heights Elementary School and Altisima Parks association pools, basketball and tennis courts, baseball and soccer fields.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 102 Tierra Montanosa have any available units?
102 Tierra Montanosa doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rancho Santa Margarita, CA.
How much is rent in Rancho Santa Margarita, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rancho Santa Margarita Rent Report.
What amenities does 102 Tierra Montanosa have?
Some of 102 Tierra Montanosa's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 102 Tierra Montanosa currently offering any rent specials?
102 Tierra Montanosa is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 102 Tierra Montanosa pet-friendly?
No, 102 Tierra Montanosa is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rancho Santa Margarita.
Does 102 Tierra Montanosa offer parking?
No, 102 Tierra Montanosa does not offer parking.
Does 102 Tierra Montanosa have units with washers and dryers?
No, 102 Tierra Montanosa does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 102 Tierra Montanosa have a pool?
Yes, 102 Tierra Montanosa has a pool.
Does 102 Tierra Montanosa have accessible units?
No, 102 Tierra Montanosa does not have accessible units.
Does 102 Tierra Montanosa have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 102 Tierra Montanosa has units with dishwashers.

