Heritage Park at Alta Loma

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed accessible parking pool gym on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr maintenance accepts section 8 bbq/grill business center cc payments clubhouse community garden courtyard e-payments hot tub internet cafe lobby online portal package receiving pool table shuffle board

Are you searching for the perfect home in Alta Loma, California? Welcome to Heritage Park Alta Loma. We are a beautiful mature adult apartment home community located near Kindred Hospital Rancho, numerous pharmacies, and gorgeous local parks. With Foothill Freeway 210 close by, everything is within reach. Enjoy the 55 and better lifestyle with us.



Here at Heritage Park Alta Loma, we have designed our four floor plans with your convenience and comfort in mind. Our one and two bedroom apartments feature amenities such as well-equipped kitchens. Select homes have walk-in closets. Relax while watching your favorite TV shows using our readily available cable access. We are pet-friendly.



Great living extends beyond your front door. Unwind in our soothing spa, cool off in our shimmering swimming pool, or finish those pesky chores using our helpful laundry facility. Have a blast during our activities. Come and see why Heritage Park Alta Loma is the best-kept secret in Alta Loma, California.