Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:11 AM

Heritage Park at Alta Loma

Open Now until 5pm
9601 Lomita Ct · (909) 487-2599
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
Refer A Friend to Our Community and You Get $200 After Move-in!
Location

9601 Lomita Ct, Rancho Cucamonga, CA 91701

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 day AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 040 · Avail. Sep 5

$1,270

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 500 sqft

Unit 124 · Avail. Aug 13

$1,270

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 500 sqft

Unit 185 · Avail. Aug 13

$1,380

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 500 sqft

See 1+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 232 · Avail. Sep 10

$1,445

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Unit 036 · Avail. Oct 15

$1,450

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Unit 097 · Avail. Sep 10

$1,625

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Heritage Park at Alta Loma.

Amenities

on-site laundry
garbage disposal
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
parking
pool
gym
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
accepts section 8
bbq/grill
business center
cc payments
clubhouse
community garden
courtyard
e-payments
hot tub
internet cafe
lobby
online portal
package receiving
pool table
shuffle board
Are you searching for the perfect home in Alta Loma, California? Welcome to Heritage Park Alta Loma. We are a beautiful mature adult apartment home community located near Kindred Hospital Rancho, numerous pharmacies, and gorgeous local parks. With Foothill Freeway 210 close by, everything is within reach. Enjoy the 55 and better lifestyle with us.

Here at Heritage Park Alta Loma, we have designed our four floor plans with your convenience and comfort in mind. Our one and two bedroom apartments feature amenities such as well-equipped kitchens. Select homes have walk-in closets. Relax while watching your favorite TV shows using our readily available cable access. We are pet-friendly.

Great living extends beyond your front door. Unwind in our soothing spa, cool off in our shimmering swimming pool, or finish those pesky chores using our helpful laundry facility. Have a blast during our activities. Come and see why Heritage Park Alta Loma is the best-kept secret in Alta Loma, California.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 5-14 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $35 / applicant
Deposit: $300 (1 bedroom-OAC), $500 (2 bedroom-OAC) & up to 2 months rent
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
limit: 2 pets maximum per home.
restrictions: All pets must not weigh more than 25 pounds at full-grown weight.
Dogs
deposit: $500
rent: $40/monthly per pet
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Cats
deposit: $250
rent: $30/monthly per pet
Parking Details: Parking Lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Heritage Park at Alta Loma have any available units?
Heritage Park at Alta Loma has 7 units available starting at $1,270 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Rancho Cucamonga, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rancho Cucamonga Rent Report.
What amenities does Heritage Park at Alta Loma have?
Some of Heritage Park at Alta Loma's amenities include on-site laundry, garbage disposal, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Heritage Park at Alta Loma currently offering any rent specials?
Heritage Park at Alta Loma is offering the following rent specials: Refer A Friend to Our Community and You Get $200 After Move-in!
Is Heritage Park at Alta Loma pet-friendly?
Yes, Heritage Park at Alta Loma is pet friendly.
Does Heritage Park at Alta Loma offer parking?
Yes, Heritage Park at Alta Loma offers parking.
Does Heritage Park at Alta Loma have units with washers and dryers?
No, Heritage Park at Alta Loma does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Heritage Park at Alta Loma have a pool?
Yes, Heritage Park at Alta Loma has a pool.
Does Heritage Park at Alta Loma have accessible units?
Yes, Heritage Park at Alta Loma has accessible units.
Does Heritage Park at Alta Loma have units with dishwashers?
No, Heritage Park at Alta Loma does not have units with dishwashers.
