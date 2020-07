Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated carpet hardwood floors oven range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible carport clubhouse elevator gym parking playground pool racquetball court garage hot tub package receiving tennis court internet access sauna

Centre Club Apartments in Ontario, CA, is conveniently located near dining and entertainment as well as Ontario Mills, Empire Lakes Golf Course and Victoria Gardens Mall. Our newly renovated homes feature sleek white kitchen and bathroom cabinetry, walk-in closets, fireplace, in-home washer/dryer and private balcony. Get a workout in at the fitness center, have a tennis match or relax with friends poolside. You and your favorite pet can enjoy it all at Centre Club Apartments.