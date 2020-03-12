7331 Shelby Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher oven patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities parking playground pool garage

Lovely end-unit condominium at Brighton Etiwanda, featuring attached garage, and an all upstairs living space featuring two balconies. The Master Bedroom features its own private balcony and a walk-in closet. Laundry is located in the upstairs hallway for convenience and practicality. No carpet inside, the unit features a rich dark laminate flooring throughout and an open concept living area (kitchen, dining and living open to each other). Brighton Etiwanda features a community pool and playground and a freeway-close location for easy commuting. It is conveniently proximate to local shopping and amenities and located in the Etiwanda School District.