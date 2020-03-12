All apartments in Rancho Cucamonga
Last updated June 6 2020 at 1:13 AM

7331 Shelby Place

7331 Shelby Pl · (909) 957-4343
Location

7331 Shelby Pl, Rancho Cucamonga, CA 91739
Etiwanda

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 32 · Avail. now

$2,100

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1092 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
Lovely end-unit condominium at Brighton Etiwanda, featuring attached garage, and an all upstairs living space featuring two balconies. The Master Bedroom features its own private balcony and a walk-in closet. Laundry is located in the upstairs hallway for convenience and practicality. No carpet inside, the unit features a rich dark laminate flooring throughout and an open concept living area (kitchen, dining and living open to each other). Brighton Etiwanda features a community pool and playground and a freeway-close location for easy commuting. It is conveniently proximate to local shopping and amenities and located in the Etiwanda School District.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7331 Shelby Place have any available units?
7331 Shelby Place has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Rancho Cucamonga, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rancho Cucamonga Rent Report.
What amenities does 7331 Shelby Place have?
Some of 7331 Shelby Place's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7331 Shelby Place currently offering any rent specials?
7331 Shelby Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7331 Shelby Place pet-friendly?
No, 7331 Shelby Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rancho Cucamonga.
Does 7331 Shelby Place offer parking?
Yes, 7331 Shelby Place does offer parking.
Does 7331 Shelby Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7331 Shelby Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7331 Shelby Place have a pool?
Yes, 7331 Shelby Place has a pool.
Does 7331 Shelby Place have accessible units?
No, 7331 Shelby Place does not have accessible units.
Does 7331 Shelby Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7331 Shelby Place has units with dishwashers.
