12549 Tejas Ct

Amenities

patio / balcony garage recently renovated air conditioning clubhouse

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse parking garage

Rancho Cucamonga - Beautiful Turn-Key Home. Many Amazing Upgrades Throughout The Entire Home. Beautiful Flooring All Throughout and Large Loft For a Perfect Office or Entertainment Room! Built In 2004, Inside is 3,515 Sq. Ft. with Lot Size of 9,000 Sq. Ft. 4 Bedrooms Plus a Loft and 3.5 Bathrooms. One Bedroom Suite with Bathroom Downstairs. 2 Separate Central AC & Heating Systems. Large Patio Backyard with Large Balcony by Master Bedroom. Attached 3-Car Garage. Etiwanda School District - John L Golden Elementary /Daycreek Middle School /Los Osos High School. Close to 210 Freeway. Shopping Center/Victoria Gardens is Just Minutes Away. Tenant Pays Monthly Gardener Service. No Pets, No Smoking.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5108807)