All apartments in Rancho Cucamonga
Find more places like 12549 Tejas Ct.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Rancho Cucamonga, CA
/
12549 Tejas Ct
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:59 PM

12549 Tejas Ct

12549 Tejas Court · (909) 861-1311
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Rancho Cucamonga
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

12549 Tejas Court, Rancho Cucamonga, CA 91739
North Etiwanda

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

5 Bedrooms

Unit 12549 Tejas Ct · Avail. now

$3,300

5 Bed · 3 Bath · 3515 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
garage
Rancho Cucamonga - Beautiful Turn-Key Home. Many Amazing Upgrades Throughout The Entire Home. Beautiful Flooring All Throughout and Large Loft For a Perfect Office or Entertainment Room! Built In 2004, Inside is 3,515 Sq. Ft. with Lot Size of 9,000 Sq. Ft. 4 Bedrooms Plus a Loft and 3.5 Bathrooms. One Bedroom Suite with Bathroom Downstairs. 2 Separate Central AC & Heating Systems. Large Patio Backyard with Large Balcony by Master Bedroom. Attached 3-Car Garage. Etiwanda School District - John L Golden Elementary /Daycreek Middle School /Los Osos High School. Close to 210 Freeway. Shopping Center/Victoria Gardens is Just Minutes Away. Tenant Pays Monthly Gardener Service. No Pets, No Smoking.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5108807)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12549 Tejas Ct have any available units?
12549 Tejas Ct has a unit available for $3,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Rancho Cucamonga, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rancho Cucamonga Rent Report.
What amenities does 12549 Tejas Ct have?
Some of 12549 Tejas Ct's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12549 Tejas Ct currently offering any rent specials?
12549 Tejas Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12549 Tejas Ct pet-friendly?
No, 12549 Tejas Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rancho Cucamonga.
Does 12549 Tejas Ct offer parking?
Yes, 12549 Tejas Ct offers parking.
Does 12549 Tejas Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12549 Tejas Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12549 Tejas Ct have a pool?
No, 12549 Tejas Ct does not have a pool.
Does 12549 Tejas Ct have accessible units?
No, 12549 Tejas Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 12549 Tejas Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 12549 Tejas Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 12549 Tejas Ct?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Angelica
7828 Day Creek Blvd
Rancho Cucamonga, CA 91739
The Reserve at Empire Lakes
11210 4th St
Rancho Cucamonga, CA 91730
Santa Barbara At Rancho Cucamonga
10855 Church St
Rancho Cucamonga, CA 91730
Victoria Arbors
7922 Day Creek Blvd
Rancho Cucamonga, CA 91739
Evergreen
10730 Church St
Rancho Cucamonga, CA 91730
Terraza del Sol
8250 Vineyard Ave
Rancho Cucamonga, CA 91730
Camino Real
7951 Etiwanda Ave
Rancho Cucamonga, CA 91739
Sierra Heights
10801 Lemon Ave
Rancho Cucamonga, CA 91737

Similar Pages

Rancho Cucamonga 1 BedroomsRancho Cucamonga 2 Bedrooms
Rancho Cucamonga Apartments with PoolsRancho Cucamonga Dog Friendly Apartments
Rancho Cucamonga Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CAOntario, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CAWest Covina, CA
Mission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CATustin, CALake Forest, CAWhittier, CAUpland, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Terra VistaSouthwest Rancho Cucamonga
Victoria
Etiwanda

Apartments Near Colleges

Chaffey CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity